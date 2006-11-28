Best Celeb Quotes of the Week

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM
• “1/27/2006. Divorce. Yes, it’s true. Unfortunately impossible.”
Pamela Anderson, on filing for divorce from Kid Rock after four months of marriage, on her Web site

• “What hurt me more than anything is that people would think that she wasn’t there for me and she was.”
Chad Lowe, defending soon-to-be ex Hilary Swank after her revelation that his substance abuse took a toll on their marriage, to Extra

• “I didn’t know it was 21 and over. It’s a freakin’ restaurant and I was there with my mom and two other underage friends. I had milk and cookies! I wasn’t drinking alcohol.”
JoJo, on her visit to L.A. hot spot Hyde Lounge, to PEOPLE

• “I fear that young whites will think it’s cool to go around and use that word because they see very cool people in the show business using that word so freely.”
Michael Richards, apologizing for his racial tirade, on the Rev. Jesse Jackson’s radio show

• “If I wasn’t having the record come out there’s no way I would have lost the weight. A year would have gone by (before) I’d be, like, ‘Well, s—, maybe I should start trying to get the weight off now!’ ”
Gwen Stefani, to Entertainment Weekly

• “It starts with a 5 a.m. hike through Runyon Canyon to watch the sunrise. Then I go outside and I try to find the paparazzi. I go down to Robertson Boulevard, try and search for them, find them, and bring them food.”
Lindsay Lohan, on her “average day,” to GQ

• “It’s very flattering when people want to see us together and like to see us be together.”
Mario Lopez, on his rumored romance with Dancing with the Stars partner Karina Smirnoff, to PEOPLE

• “He’s the most gorgeous, powerful, attractive man in the world. So you kind of have to capitulate.”
Gwyneth Paltrow, on how Jay-Z convinced her to join him onstage for a sing-along during his London concert, to GQ

• “The sheriff is back in town! There you go.”
The View’s Rosie O’Donnell, responding to den mother Barbara Walters putting an end to her Kelly Ripa/Clay Aiken feud

