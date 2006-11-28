Best Celeb Quotes of the Week

• “1/27/2006. Divorce. Yes, it’s true. Unfortunately impossible.”

– Pamela Anderson, on filing for divorce from Kid Rock after four months of marriage, on her Web site

• “What hurt me more than anything is that people would think that she wasn’t there for me and she was.”

– Chad Lowe, defending soon-to-be ex Hilary Swank after her revelation that his substance abuse took a toll on their marriage, to Extra

• “I didn’t know it was 21 and over. It’s a freakin’ restaurant and I was there with my mom and two other underage friends. I had milk and cookies! I wasn’t drinking alcohol.”

– JoJo, on her visit to L.A. hot spot Hyde Lounge, to PEOPLE

• “I fear that young whites will think it’s cool to go around and use that word because they see very cool people in the show business using that word so freely.”

– Michael Richards, apologizing for his racial tirade, on the Rev. Jesse Jackson’s radio show

• “If I wasn’t having the record come out there’s no way I would have lost the weight. A year would have gone by (before) I’d be, like, ‘Well, s—, maybe I should start trying to get the weight off now!’ ”

– Gwen Stefani, to Entertainment Weekly

• “It starts with a 5 a.m. hike through Runyon Canyon to watch the sunrise. Then I go outside and I try to find the paparazzi. I go down to Robertson Boulevard, try and search for them, find them, and bring them food.”

– Lindsay Lohan, on her “average day,” to GQ

• “It’s very flattering when people want to see us together and like to see us be together.”

– Mario Lopez, on his rumored romance with Dancing with the Stars partner Karina Smirnoff, to PEOPLE

• “He’s the most gorgeous, powerful, attractive man in the world. So you kind of have to capitulate.”

– Gwyneth Paltrow, on how Jay-Z convinced her to join him onstage for a sing-along during his London concert, to GQ