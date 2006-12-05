Best Celeb Quotes of the Week

• “I’d go to radio stations and all the guys were like, ‘What’s wrong with you? Where’s Beyoncé?’ Even I would look in the mirror and I didn’t feel like a woman.”

– Beyoncé, on losing 20 lbs. for her role in Dreamgirls, to Seventeen

• “I’ve wanted to do this for some time.”

– NBA star Tony Parker, on popping the question to longtime girlfriend Eva Longoria, to PEOPLE

• “Obviously I need to go back to seventh-grade Spanish!”

– Gwyneth Paltrow, in telling PEOPLE that her quotes to a Portuguese newspaper were misunderstood and that she never said, “The British are much more intelligent and civilized than the Americans”

• “Poor f–er.”

– Mel Gibson, on Michael Richards’s troubles since his recent racial outburst, to Entertainment Weekly

• “Dolly, you make me so nervous. I can’t even sing the words right.”

– A visibly flustered Jessica Simpson, who flubbed the lines to “9 to 5” while paying tribute to Dolly Parton, at the Kennedy Center Honors

• “My trainer just shakes her head and says, ‘This is a disaster.’ “

– Jennifer Garner, on being “in the worst shape ever,” but definitely not pregnant, to Elle

• “He’s such a big guy and he’s so powerful-looking, and he takes two sips and his little eyes get all glossed over.”

– Eva Mendes, on Hitch costar Will Smith’s inability to hold his liquor, to PEOPLE

• “I think Max covered all my pig needs.”



– George Clooney, on how he likely won’t get another porcine pet after Max’s passing, to USA Today

• “You guys are making Tara Reid look like Audrey Hepburn. What’s next? Shots of stars pooping out of a window?”

– Saturday Night Live’s Amy Poehler, addressing the recent trend of celebs such as Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan “flashing (their) business while coming in and/or out of a limousine”