Best Celeb Quotes of the Week

• “I have bruises all over. That’s why I haven’t worn shorts.”

– Lindsay Lohan, on her recent pole-dancing lessons, to PEOPLE

• “It’s more relaxing there. You can go to a coffee shop in your sweatpants and no one cares. Though everyone in my hometown thinks Hollywood is so small. They think I live next door to J.Lo and hang out with Leonardo DiCaprio.”

– Maxim‘s January cover girl, Lacey Chabert, on coming home to Mississippi

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

• “You have to be unwavering in your convictions that you’re doing something good, because there are a lot of circling vultures that will eat you alive.”

– CBS Evening News anchor Katie Couric, telling Esquire that she feels some people are rooting for her to fail in her new job

• “There’s a good chance that I’ll do something like that again … Not on purpose.”

– Rosie O’Donnell, apologizing for offensive comments on The View that outraged the Asian-American community

• “It’s the first time I’ve ever felt bad that somebody didn’t win. It was so evenly matched.”

– Jeff Probst, on his feelings about the Survivor finale and winner Yul Kwon, to the Associated Press

• “I am a has-been. I mean, there’s no question. You’re never what you were, you’re only hot once. Everyone, the first few years of bein’ hot, is kind of on their way to being a has-been. It’s just that ‘has-been’ has a terrible connotation. Has-been is a good thing. You have been something.”

– Sylvester Stallone, reflecting on his career highs and lows upon releasing Rocky Balboa, the sixth installment of his movie series, to Entertainment Weekly

• “Have you folks seen the new Mel Gibson movie, Apolcalypto? Well, it’s apparently – the whole movie is in ancient Mayan, and I’m thinking to myself, ‘If I want to see a movie that’s incomprehensible in language, well, I’ll just go see Rocky Balboa..’ “

– David Letterman

• “I’ve only known her for, like, seven days, but I have a connection with her that’s like nothing else I’ve ever experienced.”

– Aaron Carter, on his girlfriend, singer Kaci Brown, to PEOPLE

• “I’m still nursing, and I think it gives you superhuman powers.”

– Gwen Stefani on her energy level since giving birth to her son Kingston in May, to USA Today

• “I’m going to the show if I can waddle out of the house. I don’t know what kind of tent they are going to put me in. I’m thinking black or navy. It’s not going to be a high-fashion year for me. And I’m thinking barefoot. I deserve it.”

– Pregnant Golden Globe nominee Marcia Cross, on her preparations for the ceremony, to PEOPLE