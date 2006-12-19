Best Celeb Quotes of the Week

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM
• “I have bruises all over. That’s why I haven’t worn shorts.”
Lindsay Lohan, on her recent pole-dancing lessons, to PEOPLE

• “It’s more relaxing there. You can go to a coffee shop in your sweatpants and no one cares. Though everyone in my hometown thinks Hollywood is so small. They think I live next door to J.Lo and hang out with Leonardo DiCaprio.”
Maxim‘s January cover girl, Lacey Chabert, on coming home to Mississippi

• “You have to be unwavering in your convictions that you’re doing something good, because there are a lot of circling vultures that will eat you alive.”
CBS Evening News anchor Katie Couric, telling Esquire that she feels some people are rooting for her to fail in her new job

• “There’s a good chance that I’ll do something like that again … Not on purpose.”
Rosie O’Donnell, apologizing for offensive comments on The View that outraged the Asian-American community

• “It’s the first time I’ve ever felt bad that somebody didn’t win. It was so evenly matched.”
Jeff Probst, on his feelings about the Survivor finale and winner Yul Kwon, to the Associated Press

• “I am a has-been. I mean, there’s no question. You’re never what you were, you’re only hot once. Everyone, the first few years of bein’ hot, is kind of on their way to being a has-been. It’s just that ‘has-been’ has a terrible connotation. Has-been is a good thing. You have been something.”
Sylvester Stallone, reflecting on his career highs and lows upon releasing Rocky Balboa, the sixth installment of his movie series, to Entertainment Weekly

• “Have you folks seen the new Mel Gibson movie, Apolcalypto? Well, it’s apparently – the whole movie is in ancient Mayan, and I’m thinking to myself, ‘If I want to see a movie that’s incomprehensible in language, well, I’ll just go see Rocky Balboa..’ “
David Letterman

• “I’ve only known her for, like, seven days, but I have a connection with her that’s like nothing else I’ve ever experienced.”
Aaron Carter, on his girlfriend, singer Kaci Brown, to PEOPLE

• “I’m still nursing, and I think it gives you superhuman powers.”
Gwen Stefani on her energy level since giving birth to her son Kingston in May, to USA Today

• “I’m going to the show if I can waddle out of the house. I don’t know what kind of tent they are going to put me in. I’m thinking black or navy. It’s not going to be a high-fashion year for me. And I’m thinking barefoot. I deserve it.”
Pregnant Golden Globe nominee Marcia Cross, on her preparations for the ceremony, to PEOPLE

• “The only reason I want to win the Golden Globe is so I can make it into a bong.”
Weeds star Justin Kirk, on his character-appropriate reaction to his Golden Globe nomination, to PEOPLE

