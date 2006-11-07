Best Celeb Quotes of the Week

• “You have no idea what was going on back there!”

– Kirstie Alley, on nearly experiencing a wardrobe malfunction before unveiling her new bikini body, to Oprah

• “Thank you for photograph. I do not know who this boy is.”

– Borat, when asked what he thought of Lindsay Lohan, to PEOPLE

• “That was without a doubt the hardest physical thing I have ever done.”

– Seven-time Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong, upon finishing the New York City Marathon in just under three hours

• “You know, they’ve updated the New York City Marathon this year. In addition to the prize money, listen to this: The winner is also adopted by Madonna.”

– David Letterman

• “I have never worked so hard for anything in my life, and I’ve never been given such a hard time. And my celebrity has worked against me in every way.”

– Madonna, regarding the difficulties she’s facing with the impending adoption of Malawian child David Banda, to Time

• “I am a very content gay man living my life to the fullest.”

– How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris, to PEOPLE

• “I don’t hold grudges against anyone, I don’t blame anyone for the sadnesses that have happened to me. I’m sad about them because it would be stupid to be otherwise.”

– Paul McCartney, on his high-profile divorce battle with estranged wife Heather Mills, to the BBC’s Radio 4

• “I don’t want to be 75 years old and entering the ‘judge phase’ of my career.”

– 30 Rock’s Alec Baldwin, on his plans to eventually retire from acting to preserve his dignity, to Craig Ferguson