Best Celeb Quotes of the Week

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM
• “You have no idea what was going on back there!”
Kirstie Alley, on nearly experiencing a wardrobe malfunction before unveiling her new bikini body, to Oprah

• “Thank you for photograph. I do not know who this boy is.”
Borat, when asked what he thought of Lindsay Lohan, to PEOPLE

• “That was without a doubt the hardest physical thing I have ever done.”
– Seven-time Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong, upon finishing the New York City Marathon in just under three hours

• “You know, they’ve updated the New York City Marathon this year. In addition to the prize money, listen to this: The winner is also adopted by Madonna.”
David Letterman

• “I have never worked so hard for anything in my life, and I’ve never been given such a hard time. And my celebrity has worked against me in every way.”
Madonna, regarding the difficulties she’s facing with the impending adoption of Malawian child David Banda, to Time

• “I am a very content gay man living my life to the fullest.”
How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris, to PEOPLE

• “I don’t hold grudges against anyone, I don’t blame anyone for the sadnesses that have happened to me. I’m sad about them because it would be stupid to be otherwise.”
Paul McCartney, on his high-profile divorce battle with estranged wife Heather Mills, to the BBC’s Radio 4

• “I don’t want to be 75 years old and entering the ‘judge phase’ of my career.”
30 Rock’s Alec Baldwin, on his plans to eventually retire from acting to preserve his dignity, to Craig Ferguson

• “I had a little sippy sip.”
Kanye West, blaming his on-air tirade at the MTV Europe Awards on alcohol, to an MTV UK correspondent backstage

