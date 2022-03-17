"He made the experience of going to Fenway Park so much better for so many people," a loved one wrote of Donny Bowes

Rex Sox Security Worker Fatally Struck by Car While on His Way to Off-Season Job: 'He Was Beloved'

A long-time member of the Fenway Park family died last week after being struck by a car in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Donny Bowes, who worked as a security supervisor for the Boston Red Sox, died on Friday morning, according to CBS Boston. A friend told the outlet that Bowes was crossing the street while on his way to work at his off-season job.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Donny Bowes," the Red Sox said in a statement to the outlet at the time. "He was beloved by countless co-workers and Red Sox fans during his 15 years with the security department."

"Donny's endless energy and infectious positive attitude made a significant impact on the Fenway Park experience," the organization added. "He will be greatly missed."

Police said at the time that Bowes, 58, was "struck and killed" by a driver, who remained at the scene and was cooperating with authorities.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased," they wrote in a statement at the time.

Additional details about the investigation were not disclosed by the police department, which did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Bowes was remembered as the kind of person who "made life so much more enjoyable for us all."

"We all knew how special to this world Donny Bowes was. Donny was a fixture at Gate A at Fenway Park for years. He was always there joking, smiling, greeting everyone with a smile, a hug, or an 'I love you, Brother.' He made the experience of going to Fenway Park so much better for so many people," a loved one wrote on a GoFundMe page.

"But it wasn't just at Fenway—that was Donny's character every day, all day," the campaign organizer wrote. "He made life so much more enjoyable for all of us. Donny was the type of guy that was always there to pick you up and brighten your day."

He leaves behind his wife, "the love of his life," as well as four children and six grandchildren.

In addition to helping his family with funeral expenses, the money raised will also go towards creating a college fund for his youngest son, the organizer shared.

Those who knew Bowes shared their own tributes on social media.

"​​Going to more than 50 games a year, I always looked forward to seeing Donny being his gregarious self every night, walking around in front of Gate A and talking with him," wrote one Red Sox fan. "I will miss his infectious smile and deep laughs, but most of all, his hugs."