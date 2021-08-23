Beloved Iowa Teacher Dies at Age 39: 'A Father Figure' Who 'Changed This City'

Des Moines Public Schools remembered Dr. Kristopher Rollins as "one of the best-known educators in the city"

An Iowa community has been left heartbroken after a beloved teacher, known for championing youth leadership and arts programs, died last week.

Des Moines Public Schools (DMPS) educator Dr. Kristopher Rollins died Friday at age 39, DMPS Superintendent Tom Ahart confirmed in a letter to staff, according to the Des Moines Register.

A spokesperson with the Des Moines Police Department tells PEOPLE that his death was an apparent suicide.

"He was one of the best-known educators in the city and his loss was a shock to all of us who knew him," DMPS spokesperson, Phillip Roeder, told ABC affiliate WOI-DT.

Rollings first started working for Des Moines Public Schools 11 years ago at Harding Middle School as a social science and reading teacher, according to the Register.

During his time at the middle school, Rollins' love for hip-hop, poetry and social justice resulted in him co-founding RunDSM, an organization that provides "marginalized students access to culturally conscious curriculum, urban art forms, and opportunities for student-centered community activism."

As part of the organization's mission to create a "representative, culturally conscious climate within Des Moines Public Schools," Rollins helped launch Movement 515. The initiative is described on their website as an "urban arts community where, twice a week, students and mentors come together to create spoken word poetry and graffiti art."

Later, Rollins transitioned into a faculty member role at Des Moines Public Schools' Central Campus, WOI-DT reported.

He went on to serve as a co-facilitator of the Urban Leadership Program at Central Campus, as well as an arts coordinator for the district and a transformational leadership coach in the district's Office of Talent and Support, according to the Register.

Many of those who knew Rollins said his work with RunDSM was undoubtedly part of his legacy but that he was far more than just a teacher.

"He was a father figure. A big brother. A friend," 24-year-old former student Jalesha Johnson told the Register. "He would cry with us. Dance with us. Argue with us. Listen to the same music as us. But most importantly, he would listen to us. Look at us. And love us."

"He was always showing us his humanity, that he wasn't a perfect person. And that made loving him that much more special," Johnson continued. "He changed this city. He changed Des Moines Public Schools. He changed my life, the lives of so many young people here."

Friend and former colleague, Qynne Kelly, added of Rollins' work with RunDSM: "It was all about getting free with art, being able to be their authentic selves, being able to be leaders and organize within the community … The impact of that is unreal."

"When he was in the room, you knew he was in the room. People were drawn to him," Kelly went on. "The whole DMPS community is in mourning."

The person mourning perhaps the most is Rollins' young daughter, Ruby. A GoFundMe page was set up on her behalf to help her as she grows up without her father. So far, it has raised over $5,800.

Community members also showed their support on Sunday at a vigil organized by the Des Moines Black Liberation Movement. Hundreds of people attended, where they looked back on their treasured memories with Rollins, according to KCCI.

"He was always there for my journey, supporting me from the side," Anthony San, Rollins' friend of 10 years, told the outlet. "To me, he was like a brother."

San added that Rollins was the reason he took his love for break dancing further after receiving encouragement from him.

"Now I'm teaching at four schools and three dance studios because of his support," San told KCCI. "I'm just one story out of thousands that he impacted in the past 10 plus years."

Former student, Leah Waughtal, added to the Register: "He loved unconditionally ... He never forgot a name. He never forgot a face. He knew how to love people."

As loved ones continue to mourn, they say they're finding comfort in those memories, as well as all the things that will continue to remind them of the beloved educator.

"As long as we are alive, he'll live on — with us," Johnson told the Register. "When we listen to Chance the Rapper. When we write our poems. Teach our classes. In the way we lead with love, in the way we're 'angelic trouble makers.' In our hearts, forever, for always, and even after that."

Those interested in donating to Rollins' daughter's GoFundMe page can do so here.