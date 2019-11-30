At Least 2 American Tourists on Carnival Cruise Trip Dead, 5 Injured After Bus Crash in Belize

Image zoom Channel 5 Belize/Youtube

Two Americans were killed and five others were injured during a bus crash in Belize this week, as they traveled in the country as part of a Carnival Cruise Line trip.

Carnival Cruise Line confirmed to PEOPLE that seven of their guests “were involved in a bus accident while on an independent tour in Belize on Wednesday.”

“Sadly, two of our guests have died and the five others who were injured will continue their medical care in U.S.,” the statement read. “Our Carnival CareTeam and medical staff are supporting guests and their families.”

Along with the Carnival guests, the cruise line said there were guests from “at least one other” cruise line onboard the bus.

The seven Carnival guests who were involved in the bus accident were traveling on a seven-day voyage on the Carnival Vista ship. The ship departed Galveston, Texas, on Nov. 23 and is scheduled to return to Galveston on Saturday.

“Please keep our guests and their families in your thoughts and prayers,” the Carnival statement said.

The two deceased Americans were identified as Jacqueline Abad, 53, and Sara Armijo, 51, the Belize Police Department confirmed to NBC News, which reported that the two were traveling on a roadway in Belize in a passenger van when they collided head-on with a red SUV.

The three passengers in the red SUV all died on impact, according to NBC News. The driver of that vehicle was at fault for the accident.

The five injured Americans had wounds including broken legs and arms, cuts, pelvic fractures and dislocated knee caps, NBC News reported.

Seven people perished in the crash in total, according to ABC News, including a third international traveler and four locals.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a U.S. Department of State spokesperson said: “We are aware of U.S. citizen casualties resulting from the traffic accident on George Price Highway in Belize. We are providing all appropriate consular assistance and are monitoring the local authorities’ investigation. We extend our sincerest condolences to families of those lost in the accident. Out of consideration for those involved, we have no further information at this time.”