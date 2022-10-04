Shocking Aerial Photos Show Before & After Damage Along the Florida Coast Following Hurricane Ian

Neighborhoods were demolished in the late September storm, which left more than 100 people dead and hundreds of thousands with damage and without power

By People Staff
Published on October 4, 2022 05:16 PM
01 of 12
Hurricane Ian damage
NOAA

On Sept. 28, 2022, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a category 4 storm after ravaging Cuba. The storm — which resulted in what Gov. Ron DeSantis called "a 500-year flooding event" — crossed the whole state, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power along with complete destruction of some coastal towns. More than 100 people have died as a result of the storm, and recovery efforts continue throughout the southeast. Here, a photo of Florida's Sanibel Island before the storm hit.

02 of 12
Hurricane Ian damage
NOAA

Sanibel Island after the storm

03 of 12
Hurricane Ian damage
NOAA

A cluster of Sanibel Island homes along the coast before the storm

04 of 12
Hurricane Ian damage
NOAA

Those same homes after the storm

05 of 12
Hurricane Ian damage
NOAA

A Sanibel Island neighborhood dotted with tennis courts and swimming pools before the storm

06 of 12
Hurricane Ian damage
NOAA

That same area of Sanibel Island afterward

07 of 12
Hurricane Ian damage
NOAA

Beachfront homes in Sanibel Island before the storm

08 of 12
Hurricane Ian damage
NOAA

Those same homes after the hurricane

09 of 12
Hurricane Ian damage
NOAA

A series of buildings in Sanibel Island before the storm

10 of 12
Hurricane Ian damage
NOAA

Those buildings, pools and tennis courts covered with sand afterward

11 of 12
Hurricane Ian damage
NOAA

The Sanibel Island coastline before the storm

12 of 12
Hurricane Ian damage
NOAA

The Sanibel Island coastline after Hurricane Ian

Related Articles
In this aerial view, people wade through the flooded street of their neighborhood in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, on September 30, 2022, after Hurricane Ian slammed the area.
See Photos of Hurricane Ian's Path as Historic Storm Moves from Florida to South Carolina
Mandatory Credit: Photo by CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13433357c) Authorities review the destruction in Matlacha Isles after the passing of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, USA, 30 September 2022. The category 4 hurricane made landfall on 28 September causing widespread damage and power outages. Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Beach, USA - 30 Sep 2022
Hurricane Ian's Death Toll Climbs to 65 in Florida, as 4 Deaths Reported in North Carolina
General view of the St. Pete pier as the first winds of Hurricane Ian arrive on September 28, 2022 in Saint Petersburg, Florida.
'Life-Threatening' Hurricane Ian Nears Florida as Officials Warn of Catastrophic Flooding and Winds
Rain from Hurricane Ian floods a street on September 30, 2022 in Charleston, South Carolina. Ian hit Florida as a category 4 storm before crossing over into the Atlantic and is now hitting South Carolina as a category 1 storm near Charleston.
Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall in South Carolina as Category 1 Storm
In this image made from a NASA livestream, Hurricane Ian is seen from the International Space Station on . Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm Tropical Weather, Outer Space - 28 Sep 2022
Hurricane Ian Knocks Out Power for More Than 2.5 Million People in Florida
Palm trees blow in the wind from Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. Ian is hitting the area with winds and rain as a possible category 4 hurricane.
Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Florida as 'Extremely Dangerous' Category 4 Storm
Damagd homes are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Meyers Beach, Fla Tropical Weather Florida, Fort Meyers Beach, United States - 29 Sep 2022
Fla. Governor Says Hurricane Ian Caused Historic Flooding As Biden Warns Storm Could Be State's Deadliest
FORT MYERS BEACH, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 29: In an aerial view, boats are piled on top of each other after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Hurricane Ian Death Toll Rises Above 100 as Some Floridians Face 'Weeks or Months' Without Power
Washed-up boats and destruction at Fort Myers Beach, FL, following Hurricane Ian on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
At Least 21 People Are Dead and Thousands Are Unaccounted for as Hurricane Ian Is Set to Make Second Landfall
Hurricane Survivors. Courtesy of Maureen and Rich Vath.
After Harrowing Escape from Island in Hurricane Ian's Path, Couple Can't Wait to Go Home: 'It's Paradise'
Duo Deploy Boat to Rescue Dozens in Hard-Hit Fort Myers After Hurricane Ian: ‘It Is a War Zone’  Michael Murphy (left) and Gary Murphy
Duo Deploy Boat to Rescue 29 People in Hard-Hit Fort Myers After Hurricane Ian: 'It Is a War Zone'
hurricane ian
Hurricane Ian Expected to 'Continue Rapidly Strengthening' Before Hitting Florida Midweek
jackie siegel
Unfinished 'Queen of Versailles' Mega Mansion in Florida 'Flooded' by Hurricane, Says Owner Jackie Siegel
A downed tree blocks the road after being toppled by the winds and rain from Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Bartow, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surges and rain to the area causing severe damage.
Hurricane Ian Heading Towards South Carolina After Causing Widespread Damage in Florida
Fla. Woman Thought Dad Drowned as Hurricane Ian Destroyed Home. But He Clang to a Tree for 3 Hours: 'Grateful'. courtesy of Stephanie Downing
Fla. Woman Reunites with Dad Who Disappeared in Hurricane Ian Flood Waters and Clung to Tree for 3 Hours
Weather Channel Reporter Gets Hit by Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Broadcast: 'This Is Extreme'
Weather Channel Reporter Hit by Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Broadcast: 'This Is Extreme'