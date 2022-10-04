Human Interest Shocking Aerial Photos Show Before & After Damage Along the Florida Coast Following Hurricane Ian Neighborhoods were demolished in the late September storm, which left more than 100 people dead and hundreds of thousands with damage and without power By People Staff Published on October 4, 2022 05:16 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 12 NOAA On Sept. 28, 2022, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a category 4 storm after ravaging Cuba. The storm — which resulted in what Gov. Ron DeSantis called "a 500-year flooding event" — crossed the whole state, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power along with complete destruction of some coastal towns. More than 100 people have died as a result of the storm, and recovery efforts continue throughout the southeast. Here, a photo of Florida's Sanibel Island before the storm hit. 02 of 12 NOAA Sanibel Island after the storm 03 of 12 NOAA A cluster of Sanibel Island homes along the coast before the storm 04 of 12 NOAA Those same homes after the storm 05 of 12 NOAA A Sanibel Island neighborhood dotted with tennis courts and swimming pools before the storm 06 of 12 NOAA That same area of Sanibel Island afterward 07 of 12 NOAA Beachfront homes in Sanibel Island before the storm 08 of 12 NOAA Those same homes after the hurricane 09 of 12 NOAA A series of buildings in Sanibel Island before the storm 10 of 12 NOAA Those buildings, pools and tennis courts covered with sand afterward 11 of 12 NOAA The Sanibel Island coastline before the storm 12 of 12 NOAA The Sanibel Island coastline after Hurricane Ian