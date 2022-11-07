Everything to Know About November's Beaver Blood Moon

November's full moon will mark the last total lunar eclipse until 2025

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Published on November 7, 2022 04:35 PM
Beaver moon rising behind Gran Sasso dItalia picks is seen from LAquila, Italy, on November 7, 2022. November full moon takes this name because during this month beavers fill the banks of rivers and build their dams and dens to take refuge in view of winter. On november 8, 2022, the moon will be in its last total eclipse before 2025.
Photo: Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty

What do full moons and ballot boxes have in common? They'll both be active on Election Day this year!

If you're setting out early on Nov. 8 to cast your vote, be sure to cast your eyes to the sky as well because this month's full moon will take place just before sunrise on Tuesday morning.

Known as the Beaver Moon, November's natural satellite will produce quite the celestial spectacle. Not only will it be full, but it will be considered a blood moon due to its positioning in relation to the Earth and the sun.

Earth's shadow will cover the moon due to its perfect alignment between the sun and the moon, causing it to take on a reddish hue. This formation is called a total lunar eclipse, a rare phenomenon that isn't set to take place again until 2025!

Between why it's called the Beaver Moon and when you can spot it in the sky, here's everything to know about November's full moon this year.

Why is November's full moon called the Beaver Moon?

The blood moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Canta, east of Lima on May 15, 2022.
ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP via Getty

Historically, many of the nicknames we use for full Moons come "from Native American, Colonial American, or other traditional North American sources passed down through generations," according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

November's full moon is widely known as the Beaver Moon. According to NASA, one interpretation stems from the idea that beaver traps were set up mid-autumn before the swamps froze to ensure warm furs were secured for the winter ahead.

In addition to the Beaver Moon, other names for November's full moon include the Frost or Frosty Moon and the Snow Moon due to the icy formations that often set in around this time of the season, particularly in North America.

What makes the Beaver Moon a blood moon?

Cartoon diagram of Lunar eclipse infographic on deep space background
Evegeniy Bobrov/Alamy Stock Vector

The Beaver Moon will be considered a blood moon this year as a result of the total lunar eclipse that will be in effect. Since the Earth will fall in the middle of the sun and the moon, the planet's body will cast a shadow on the orb, giving it a reddish, coppery hue.

"To me, the most significant thing about a lunar eclipse is that it gives you a sense of three-dimensional geometry that you rarely get in space — one orb passing through the shadow of another," Bruce Betts, the chief scientist at the Planetary Society, told the New York Times.

When to view the Beaver Moon?

HOBOKEN, NJ - NOVEMBER 16: A 94 percent illuminated waxing gibbous moon rises behind the EdgeNYC outdoor observation deck at Hudson Yards in New York City on November 16, 2021, as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey. A lunar eclipse of the full Beaver Moon will be seen in North America early Friday morning.
Gary Hershorn/Getty

The Beaver Moon reaches peak illumination on Nov. 8 at 6:02 a.m. ET, the same day as Election Day. But if you value your sleep and rather not set your alarm clock before sunrise, you can catch a glimpse of the full moon the night prior just after sunset.

One of the best parts about the lunar phenomenon? You can witness its beauty with the naked eye, so no telescopes or binoculars are needed. Avoid areas with light pollution, lie down on the ground and point your eyes to the sky for the best views.

Even better? If you situate yourself near the horizon, that's when the moon will appear its biggest and brightest! From 5:16 a.m. ET on, the moon will continue to set as the eclipse goes on — so be sure to catch it earlier rather than right before the sky becomes brighter as dawn arrives.

When is the next full moon in 2022?

Full Moons
Getty

December's full moon is called the Cold Moon. It will reach peak illumination on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

