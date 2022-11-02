Beauty Queens Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico Reveal They've Secretly Married

Beauty queens Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín are married!

The women, who were Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico in 2020, shared their happy news on Instagram Sunday.

"After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day. 28/10/22 ❤️💍✨," the couple wrote in Spanish.

Varela, 26, and Valentín, 22, also posted a video montage of their relationship, featuring images from their engagement, shots of their matching diamond rings, and other mutual happy moments by the beach and with family and friends.

A final image of the two on the steps of a courthouse concluded the video.

The newlyweds' announcement was met with felicidades in the comments, including from Abena Akuaba, who was Miss Grand USA 2020, and the first Black woman to win the Miss Grand International pageant.

"Omg congratulations MGI brought together a beautiful union 😍," she wrote.

The couple reportedly met at the pageant in 2020, and remained friends afterward, according to HOLA! magazine.

Varela also represented Argentina in 2019's Miss Universe pageant, where she placed in the top 10.

The Miss Grand International pageant began in 2013 and was founded in Thailand.

Its mission is to "send out a message to give love and peace to the world," according to the organization's website, and to promote "the knowledge and understanding of mankind to campaign to stop war and violence."