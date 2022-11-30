Beauty Queen Electrocuted During Pageant in Mexico But Returns to the Stage: 'I Came Back Recharged'

Andrea Granados Víctor, 22, was in the Miss Sahuayo 2022 pageant on Sunday when she was shocked while grabbing a microphone

By
Published on November 30, 2022 03:32 PM
Andrea Víctor
Photo: Andrea Víctor Facebook

A beauty pageant contestant in Mexico received quite a shock on stage while competing over the weekend.

Andrea Granados Víctor, 22, was participating in the recent Miss Sahuayo 2022 pageant when she was electrocuted while grabbing a microphone on stage, according to La Nación.

Video of Sunday's scary incident, which has gone viral online, shows Víctor falling to the ground as a result of the shock before she is helped up and off the stage by a several people at the pageant.

A short time later, Víctor returned to the stage and continued with the competition, according to the video footage and a New York Post report.

"I came back recharged, literally," she told the audience in Spanish, per the Post.

Víctor offered the same sentiment on Facebook, adding, "Thank you all for your messages, thank God everything is fine."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the viral video, Víctor is seen strutting on the runway in colorful clothing before coming in contact with the microphone.

"She's getting electrocuted! She's getting electrocuted!" an announcer can be hear yelling in the footage.

Local reports suggested that it had rained prior to the event, according to the report in La Nación, which noted that the catwalk and perhaps some of the equipment might have been wet.

Víctor was met with a round of applause when she returned to the stage, according to the video, and the announcer could be heard enthusiastically praising her for carrying on with the competition, calling her a "warrior" for showing her strength and "will power."

"I want to share with you that after undergoing some medical tests, I can say that I feel fine," she told the crowd after the incident, per the Post. "Thank God, it did not go beyond a burn."

Related Articles
LOVE IS BLIND
'Love Is Blind' 's Raven and SK Announce Split After Cheating Allegations: 'Forever Shaped Our Lives'
R'Bonney Gabriel is announced as Miss USA 2022 on Oct. 3, 2022 at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, NV.
Miss USA 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel Denies Allegations That Pageant Was 'Rigged' in Her Favor
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 06: Levi Davis attends the UK gala event for 'In from the Side' at Vue West End on September 06, 2022 in London, England. The film will be released in UK cinemas on September 16th. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Verve Pictures)
'X Factor' Star and Former Rugby Player Levi Davis Missing in Spain: 'We Just Want You Home'
CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA - APRIL 05: (L-R) Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira attend the 2022 Maestro Cares Foundation's Celebrity Golf Tournament at Biltmore Hotel Miami-Coral Gables on April 05, 2022 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Who Is Nadia Ferreira? All About Marc Anthony's Fiancée
Competitor Tossed into Water by Great White Shark
Man, 19, Tossed into Water by Great White Shark that Destroyed His Surf Ski During Race in Australia
Nick Carter and Aaron Carter during Howie Dorough's Birthday Party at LAX in Hollywood
Nick Carter and Backstreet Boys Tearfully Honor Aaron Carter at London Concert: 'Heavy Hearts'
Ezra Miller
A Timeline of Ezra Miller's Recent Controversies
Seconds after they met, Erin Sweeney hoisted Jim Lindrooth atop her shoulders so he could find his friends in a crowd of Phillies fans outside City Hall in Philadelphia
Missed Connection Post Leads to World Series Date for Phillies Fan Who Got a Boost from 'Future Wife' at Rally
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell ride the 'Ghostrider' Roller Coaster at Knott's Berry Farm on September 1, 2017 in Buena Park, California
Who Is Brittany Bell? All About the Model Who Shares 3 Kids With Nick Cannon
Tim McGraw performs during the Windy City Smokeout on August 5, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Tim McGraw Falls Backward Off Stage During Arizona Performance
Beto O'Rourke
Beto O'Rourke's Most Passionate Outbursts and Viral Moments
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato's Relationship Timeline
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Natxo Frances/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13089693c) A Civil Guard vehicle is parked outside the venue of the Medusa Music Festival after a stage partially collapsed in the early morning hours due to strong winds, in the coastal city of Cullera, Valencia, Spain, 13 August 2022. At least one person died and 17 others were injured when part of the main stage collapsed shortly after 04 a.m. local time, the regional emergency services said. At least one dead as music festival stage collapses amid strong winds in Spain, Cullera - 13 Aug 2022
1 Dead, Dozens Injured in Spain After Music Festival Stage Collapse
Actor Ezra Miller attends the photocall for 'URBAN DECAY' stayNAKED launch event on August 20, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea.
Ezra Miller Charged with Felony Burglary After Allegedly Stealing Alcohol from Vermont Home: Police
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, D-Pa., speaks during a rally at the UFCW Local 1776 KS headquarters in Plymouth Meeting, Pa., on Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Reporter Who Profiled John Fetterman Refutes Claim That He Has Comprehension Issues from Stroke: 'Nonsense'
Mandatory Credit: Giles Harrison/London Entertainment/Shutterstock Mandatory Credit: Photo by London Entertainment/Shutterstock (13361795g) The Weeknd performs onstage at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca The Weeknd in concert, Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Sep 2022
The Weeknd Cuts Los Angeles Concert Short After Losing His Voice Onstage: 'I'm Sorry'