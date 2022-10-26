A 209-lb. black bear was euthanized earlier this week after it injured a man inside his Gatlinburg, Tenn., cabin near Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency tell PEOPLE that the 2 to 3-year-old female bear attacked the man Saturday night after he found it in his downtown rental cabin's kitchen.

Shortly after 11 p.m., the bear had entered the home through unlocked French doors, according to a press release.

"The bear charged the man and swatted at him causing serious injuries to his face and the top of his head," the TWRA release said.

The man was able to barricade himself inside a bedroom and call 911. Family members later took him to the hospital.

The bear was euthanized after a trap was set for the animal, the TWRA said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Although wildlife officers had not received any recent reports of bear complaints in this specific area, "numerous bears inhabit Gatlinburg and other cities around the park," the agency said.

Hair samples were taken for DNA analysis and the bear's claws were swabbed to test for human hemoglobin, the TWRA told CBS News.

The bear was the second this week to be euthanized following an attack.

Also on Saturday, a woman received non-life-threatening injuries after a female bear attacked her while she was in a downtown park in Leavenworth, Washington, according to KOMO News.

"When a wild animal attacks a person, there are no second chances. We have a responsibility to make sure it doesn't happen again," Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Capt. Mike Jewell told the outlet. "It's really unfortunate circumstance and never the outcome we want."

In Wyoming, grizzly bears have attacked hikers twice this month, including an encounter with two college wrestlers who later shared their harrowing story of fighting off the bear.