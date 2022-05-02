Bear Chases Fla. Couple and Family Dog Through Neighborhood, Video Shows: 'It Was Horrifying'

Jason and Rachel Smith said they were walking their dachshund when the bear started the chase

A Florida couple escaped a large black bear last week, making it inside their home in the nick of time as the bear chased the duo and their dog.

According to NBC station WESH, Apopka residents Jason and Rachel Smith were walking their dachshund Prince on Tuesday when a large bear began chasing them.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Camera footage from their doorbell shows Jason and Rachel running inside with their dog behind them. Just as Prince approaches the door and looks back, the bear charges toward them before turning in the opposite direction.

"It was horrifying," Jason told the news station.

He said their dog might have sensed a bear in the vicinity as they went for the walk that night.

"The dog was already nervous about something," he recalled to WESH. "My wife came back in. She said there might be something out there, you know, so being curious, we go back out slowly, look everywhere. We don't see anything. I go a little further out, don't see anything. Looking all around, I said, alright, well, let's go ahead and come out and let the dog out."

In an interview with FOX station WOFL, the couple said they are used to seeing bears around their neighborhood, which is located near Wekiwa Springs State Park.

"It's not uncommon. We've all witnessed the bears over the years that we've lived there," Jason said.

Added Rachel: "We think he was a younger male just by himself. He was getting my neighbor's trash we found out later."

Rachel told CBS station WKMG that the bear returned to the home later that night.

"[The bear] did come back to our door a couple hours later," she said. "He came up to the door again. We have a fountain in our front yard. I think maybe he was just thirsty and trying to get a drink."

RELATED VIDEO: Florida Man Fights Off Bear to Protect Dogs

Jason and Rachel said the experience has led them to look into getting more lighting for their backyard, so they can avoid any future run-ins with the bear outside.