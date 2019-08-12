Bear Breaks Into House — Escapes Through a Wall 'Like the Kool-Aid Man'

It’s not often that a bear is compared to the Kool-Aid Man, but that’s exactly the comparison the police used after they came upon a Colorado home that was broken into and significantly damaged from the dramatic escape of a bear.

On Friday, Estes Park police were notified that a bear had broken into a Larimer County home in Denver — and after discovering a large hole in the wall at the scene — cops compared the bear’s drastic escape to that of the notable red mascot.

“Upon officer’s arrival, said bear forcibly breached a hole in the wall like the ‘Kool-Aid Man’ and made it’s escape,” the Estes Park Police Department wrote on Facebook, with a photo of a large hole in the wall that the bear escaped through.

Police noted in the post that the bear was probably attracted by the scent of trash. There were no reported injuries related to the bear’s break-in.

Image zoom Estes Park Police Department/Facebook

RELATED: Here’s a Map of All the Shark Attacks in the U.S. This Year

“Please do your part to keep bears wild,” Estes Park police said on Facebook. “Bears are extremely smart, which means we all have to be too. Sometimes it’s literally as easy as a push of a button or flick of a lock.”

Police also said that any human-bear conflicts should be reported to Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW), which can help wildlife officers identify the high conflict areas that officers can keep an eye on for the future.

The police also noted in the Facebook post that because bears in the area are often sensing trash in cars, cops have begun to approach cars to see if they are unlocked, even if they don’t see or smell food.