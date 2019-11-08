Bay Area Teacher Remixes Lizzo's 'Truth Hurts' Into an Inspiring Anthem for Her Students

A Bay Area teacher is using Lizzo‘s chart-topping hit “Truth Hurts” to inspire her class of elementary school students.

According to NBC Bay Area, Dorothy Mallari, a second-grade teacher at Los Medanos Elementary in Pittsburg, California, taught her kids a remixed version of the song that includes new PG lyrics encouraging the students to be a good friend, share with others and do their homework.

The full song was featured in a video on the Pittsburg Unified School District’s Facebook page earlier this week and had more than 6,000 likes as of Friday morning.

“Let’s be great / ‘Cause I know we are great,” the students sing in the adorable clip, as Mallari dances on a table. “I just took an ELA test / Turns out I’m 100 percent that smart / Yeah I got math problems / That’s the student in me,” Mallari’s lyrics went.

On Wednesday, the video caught the attention of Lizzo herself.

“Ur right.. this IS the best thing I’ve watched today,” the 31-year-old musician wrote on Twitter, alongside a heart-eyes emoji. Lizzo even sent the class a sweet video message on Friday’s episode of Good Morning America, telling the students they are “100 percent the future.”

Ur right.. this IS the best thing I’ve watched today 😍 https://t.co/4LBbVz8gxn — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) November 6, 2019

OMG! @Lizzo surprises 2nd grade class who went viral with a very special message. SO CUTE!!! https://t.co/NMCMR8ZF3G pic.twitter.com/wlBlsbOdu5 — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 8, 2019

Image zoom Lizzo Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Mallari, 32, told KTVU that she chose the song because she “liked the beat.”

“Once this came on, they started grooving to it,” she explained to NBC Bay Area. “And I thought okay, they’re already loving it.”

According to the KTVU, the elementary school teacher teaches her class a new song each year, with lyrics that reflect their “classroom culture.” Last year, she put a twist on a Drake tune.

“I didn’t think I’d have that impact, we just try to make learning fun here,” Mallari told NBC Bay Area of her newfound viral fame, adding, “This wasn’t a show, this was us every day.”

“Truth Hurts” became Lizzo’s first No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart earlier this year, and the singer and professional flutist even dressed up as the song for Halloween in a clever, hand-made costume.