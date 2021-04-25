Five-year-old "Little Josh" was awarded a Burger King crown after taking part in the hilarious showdown over the name of Josh

Nebraska Boy Wins 'Battle of the Joshes' Pool Noodle Showdown Against Hundreds with the Same Name

The ultimate Josh has been declared!

Over the weekend, hundreds of people named Josh gathered at Air Park in Lincoln, Nebraska, to hilariously battle with pool noodles over their shared name after a joke from last year turned into a complete spectacle.

According to the Lincoln Journal Star, the idea initially came from Josh Swain, a 22-year-old Arizona college student who sent a Facebook message last April to dozens of other people who shared his first name.

After Swain informed the other Joshes to meet at a location in Lincoln on April 24, 2021, for the fight, the group message went viral on Facebook, which led to Swain taking his idea seriously and posting details about the event on social media several months ago.

While Swain was unsure if Joshes would actually show up, hundreds of fellow Joshes followed Swain's instructions and arrived with pool noodles at Air Park for the fun battle, which raised money for the Children's Hospital and Medical Center Foundation. Swain also used the event to host a food drive for the Food Bank of Lincoln, Swain shared on Twitter.

Photos and videos from the event that were shared on social media and by the Lincoln Star Journal showed the participants, most of whom wore face masks, gathered in crowds while yielding their pool noodles. Some were even decked out in themed costumes like Star Wars and Spider-Man.

The event was also attended by people not named Josh who sat on the sidelines and wore T-shirts and held signs that had messages of support like "Team Josh" and "I'm with Josh."

Josh Vinson Jr. Credit: Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP

Ultimately, 5-year-old Lincoln resident Josh Vinson Jr. was named the winner of the "Battle of the Joshes," and received a Burger King crown, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

Vinson Jr.'s father, Josh Vinson Sr., spoke to Channel 8 ABC at the event and said of his son, "He's going to remember this for the rest of his life."

Swain later shared a statement on Twitter after the event and thanked all the participants involved and the "great city" of Lincoln for allowing them to hold the spectacle.