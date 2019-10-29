Missouri Bartender Wins $50,000 on Lottery Ticket Left by Customer as a Gift

Image zoom Missouri lottery

A Missouri bartender’s good service paid off in a big way after a tip from a customer yielded $50,000 in lottery winnings.

Taylor Russey, who works at Bleachers Bar in O’Fallon, said she has a regular patron who frequents the bar and often leaves behind tickets, according to a Missouri Lottery press release.

“One of the regulars will buy the rest of the regulars in the bar lottery tickets every now and then, especially when it’s high,” Russey said. “And he did that on Saturday — he bought us all lottery tickets.”

Much to Russey’s surprise, she wound up with a winning ticket thanks to the generous customer — even though she didn’t realize it at first, and was shocked when she learned someone who bought a ticket at the bar had won and wasn’t speaking up.

“I was like, ‘Guys, who won all this money and didn’t tell anybody?’ ” she recalled.

RELATED: North Carolina Man Wins $200,000 Lottery Prize on the Way to His Last Chemotherapy Treatment

Image zoom Bleachers Bar in O'Fallon, Mo. Google Maps

Of course, the ticket was hers, and once she scanned it, she learned that she’d matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn on Oct. 19, plus the Powerball, winning her $50,000.

RELATED VIDEO: Man Wins $60 Million Lottery After Playing with the Same Numbers for More Than 20 Years

Players in St. Charles County won more than $47.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes in the most recent fiscal year, according to the release.

Bleachers sits about 40 miles northwest of St. Louis.