Barbie Unveils Election-Inspired Dolls — Including a Black Woman Running for President!

She’s a Barbie girl, in a Barbie world — and this election season, that world includes the White House.

Mattel has announced its latest set of Barbie dolls meant to expose young girls to different leadership roles and get them excited about shaping the future: an all-new Campaign Team.

The diverse, four-doll set includes a presidential candidate, a campaign manager, a fundraiser and a voter.

The candidate is a Black doll with black pants and a pink suit jacket, while the campaign manager and fundraiser both wear dresses. The voter doll, meanwhile, wears jeans and a white T-shirt with an “I voted” sticker.

“Since 1959, Barbie has championed girls and encouraged them to be leaders whether in the classroom, community or someday, of the country,’ Lisa McKnight, SVP and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls at Mattel, said in a statement. “With less than a third of elected leaders in the U.S. being women, and Black women being even less represented in these positions, we designed the Barbie Campaign Team with a diverse set of dolls to show all girls they can raise their voices. Our goal is to remove barriers to leadership by giving girls the tools to imagine and play out their future roles.”

Barbie Campaign Team

To launch the set, Barbie teamed up with She Should Run, a nonprofit that supports and guides women considering a run for office, in order to help teach young girls about different leadership roles and the importance of voting.

The nonpartisan nonprofit is a recipient of funds from the Barbie Dream Gap Project, a global initiative that helps girls by funding research, highlighting positive role models and producing content and products to inspire them.

“Understanding the role we play in empowering our daughters is the first step — we have to have healthy conversations at home and encourage curiosity. By getting them excited today, we’re giving them the confidence to raise their voices and run for office tomorrow,” Erin Loos Cutraro, founder of CEO of She Should Run, said in a statement.

To help girls learn even more about politics, the Barbie Campaign Team website also has play ballots and printable activities, as well as prompts to help girls write their own campaign speeches.

Barbie has sold candidate dolls for each of the presidential elections since 1992, including an all-female ticket with a president and vice president in 2016.