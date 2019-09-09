Day of the Dead Barbie Will Reportedly Be Released Ahead of Mexican Holiday — Here's Where to Buy

Image zoom Mattel

Barbie‘s new look might be one of her most beautiful yet.

Starting Thursday, the beloved doll will be offered in a new limited-edition Día de los Muertos/Day of the Dead collectible ahead of the upcoming Mexican holiday, Mattell confirms to PEOPLE. Revelist was first to report the news.

In product photos, Barbie wears a long black gown with a trumpet-style bottom, covered in a colorful floral pattern, skull detailing and butterfly appliques.

Additionally, Barbie sports turquoise streaks throughout her black hair, worn down her back in two braids, and traditional skull makeup. Her look is complete with a matching butterfly adorned headpiece and earrings

Mattel confirmed the doll will be available at Walmart and Amazon beginning this Thursday, retailing for $75.

Originally a harvest celebration for the Aztecs, what would become the Day of the Dead in Mexico was once celebrated around the end of summer, structured around the farming season — much like Halloween, which is derived from pagan holidays that also honored the change of the seasons. Spanish conquistadors bringing Catholic influence to Latin America combined the holiday with the Catholic traditions of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day.

“All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day are related, but they are two separate celebrations,” Reverend Richard Donohoe, the vicar of Catholic Charities for the Diocese of Birmingham, explained to Catholic Online. “On All Saints’ Day there’s a call to live as saints, to remind us how we’re supposed to live. On All Souls’ Day, we’re talking about all souls and asking God’s mercy for them.”

Day of the Dead follows a similar two-day structure, but the focus is different. On the first day, families remember children who have died, and on the second, the adults.

The central belief is that the spirits of loved ones are allowed to join the living on those days and commune with them, and the celebration is geared towards that idea: People leave toys and calaveras (the iconic skull — made from sugar — that inspires the makeup and look of the holiday) for children, and for adults they leave food, favorite possessions and alcohol at elaborate homemade altars, called ofrendas.

This year’s Day of the Dead begins on Oct. 31 and ends Nov. 2.