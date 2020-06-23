Demi Lovato, Cynthia Erivo, Kesha, Katy Perry and Christian Siriano are also among the guests expected to appear on the livestream

Former President Obama and Taylor Swift Set to Take Center Stage for Stonewall Day Celebration

Former President Barack Obama and Taylor Swift are among the many stars who will be showing their support at Pride Live's third annual Stonewall Day, the organization announced on Tuesday.

Launched by Pride Live in 2018, Stonewall Day commemorates the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots and helps raise awareness for the fight in LGBTQ equality.

This year's global livestream, hosted by trans advocate and model Geena Rocero, features a star-studded lineup of guests, including Obama, 58, who will deliver a special message to the LGBTQ+ community, and Swift, 30.

Other appearances and performances will be made by Demi Lovato, Kesha, Katy Perry, Hayley Kiyoko, Ellen DeGeneres, Cynthia Erivo, Christian Siriano, George Takei, Donatella Versace, Chelsea Clinton, Luke Evans, Valerie Jarrett, Stella Maxwell, Bethany C. Meyers and Nico Tortorella.

"As a trans woman and immigrant born and raised in the Philippines, it’s an honor to host a Pride event with such world-renowned talent," Rocero tells PEOPLE. "Working with Pride Live, we will ensure that Stonewall Day and its messages of community and resiliency reach LGBTQ people all over the world, especially LGBTQ people of color."

Stonewall Day will be particularly special this year as it falls on the fifth anniversary of Obergefell v. Hodges, the historic Supreme Court ruling in which same-sex couples were granted marriage equality.

It also comes amid "recent events highlighting the need for fair and equal treatment under the law for all," such as the coronavirus pandemic, as well as Black Lives Matter and the dangerous rise of violence facing transgender women, and in particular, Black trans women.

"COVID-19, and the recent events that have placed a national and global spotlight on the need for fair and equal treatment for all people, has impacted so many around the world and the LGBTQ+ community has not been immune," Dr. Yvette C. Burton, the president of the Pride Live board of directors, said in a statement.

"This has resulted in vital and life-saving LGBTQ+ organizations having to severely amend their budgets and programs," Dr. Burton continued. "Our hopes are Stonewall Day can assist our beneficiaries in continuing their work and service to the community."

"From Marsha P. Johnson’s revolution at Stonewall, to the recent murders of Dominique Fells and Riah Milton, the protection of trans people of color continues to be the litmus test of freedom and equal opportunities. Policies such as the Trump administration’s reversed protections for transgender people in the U.S. health care system, adds the disproportionate effect of fatal violence, impacted by the intersections of racism, sexism, homophobia, biphobia, and transphobia across communities and families," Dr. Burton finished.

Those interested in donating can do so through a new Text2Give campaign, which allows people to give money by texting REBEL to 243725.