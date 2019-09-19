Celebs and Tennis Legends to Play in Event for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts in the Bahamas

Image zoom Ramon Espinosa/AP/Shutterstock

In the wake of Hurricane Dorian slamming into the Bahamas and taking the lives of at least 51 people, a group of legendary tennis players and celebrities will be taking to the court to raise donations for victims.

Tennis players Andy Roddick, Mark Knowles, Tommy Haas and James Blake will be headed to Baha Mar, a new resort in the Bahamas, to take part in a three-day tennis event starting on Nov. 7. They will be joined by not-yet-announced celebrities, in an effort to raise money for victims of Hurricane Dorian across the Abacos and Grand Bahama islands.

Over the course of the event, the players will go head-to-head in exhibition matches on the resort’s nine tennis courts, which feature hard, har-tru and grass surfaces.

“I am honored to share the beauty and warmth of my country with the world as we come together to help the people of Abaco and Grand Bahama unite to build an even better Bahamas,” Mark Knowles, a multiple Grand Slam Champion who is serving as the Baha Mar Cup Tournament host, said in a press release on Monday.

Knowles, 48, was born in the Bahamas and is the former No. 1 player in the world specializing in doubles tennis.

Image zoom Residents board a ferry at the March Harbor Port on Sept. 6 in Great Abaco Island Jose Jimenez/Getty

Tommy Haas, a former tennis champion from Germany with 15 career singles titles, is serving as the Tournament Director of the Cup.

“I first visited Baha Mar in 2017 for The Necker Cup, which Baha Mar held following Hurricane Irma’s damaging passage through Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands,” Haas, 41, said in the release. “Once again, I look forward to playing in The Bahamas for such an important cause.”

The event will also feature a silent auction on the second day, with all proceeds going to help the relief effort and a youth tennis clinic and celebrity tennis exhibitions the following day.

“Baha Mar is committed to sustained relief and rebuilding efforts for our neighboring islands,” said Karin Salinas, senior vice president, marketing of Baha Mar. “We are bringing our international network of friends and supporters together at Baha Mar to raise funds, awareness and champion The Bahamas on a global stage.”

For those who cannot make it to the event, there are still a number of ways to help victims of the hurricane, which displaced thousands of residents.

Image zoom The destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian is seen from the air, in Marsh Harbor, Abaco Island, Bahamas Gonzalo Gaudenzi/AP/Shutterstock

The Red Cross, which currently has 200 volunteers in the Bahamas, is always accepting monetary donations. You can donate here or by texting DORIAN to 90999. The Red Cross is also accepting blood donations, as Dorian forced the cancelation of nearly 50 blood drives along the east coast, the organization announced on its website.

Those looking to help save animals left behind in the storm can donate here. American Humane said Wednesday morning it had already removed cats and kittens from Dorian’s path of destruction and transported them more than 700 miles to safe havens in New York and New Jersey.