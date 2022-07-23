The crash occurred during the 2022 California Surf Lifesaving Association Junior Lifeguard Championship on Friday

Junior Lifeguards Help Save Pilot After Small Plane Crashes into Ocean at California Beach

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13044451a) In this image provided by the Huntington Beach Fire Department, a small plane sits in the surf after it crashed into the ocean just off Huntington Beach, Calif.,, during a lifeguarding competition. A Coast Guard spokesperson says the plane went down Friday about 30 yards from shore and the pilot was rescued. He was the only person aboard Beach Plane Crash, Huntington Beach, United States - 22 Jul 2022

A small banner plane crashed into the ocean near Huntington Beach, California on Friday but luckily there were no serious injuries.

The crash occurred during the 2022 California Surf Lifesaving Association Junior Lifeguard Championship, the Associated Press reports.

"I heard a thump and then I looked at the tent and I see all the kids turning and running," Corinne Baginski, a mother of a 17-year-old contestant told the outlet.

Baginski shared that the more experienced lifeguards rushed towards the plane when it crashed in between events. No one was in the water at the time.

"When he got on my board, he had a small cut on his head," junior lifeguard Jake Shaffer told NBC4. "I kept asking him, 'hello, sir? Are you OK?'

"We were just going over these things in captain's about trying to learn information about the person. What could have happened. He didn't want to talk. He was sitting there frozen on the board."

The Huntington Beach Fire Department responded to the scene around 1:30 pm after receiving a call about a "downed aircraft" in the south area of Beach Boulevard.

"1 person was extricated & no serious injuries were reported," the department wrote via Twitter. "We will be on the scene with our partners at CA State Parks for the next several hours."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock (13044507a) Investigators stand next to a small plane that was pulled from the water after it crashed into the ocean in Huntington Beach, Calif., . The plane towing a banner crashed in the ocean Friday during a lifeguard competition that turned into a real-life rescue along the popular beach Beach Plane Crash, Huntington Beach, United States - 22 Jul 2022 Credit: Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock

A representative from the city, Jennifer Carey, said the pilot suffered minor injuries with bumps and bruises and was transported to the hospital out of precaution, per the AP.

CBS News reported the pilot of the plane registered out of Florida was seen in a neck brace following the rescue. The Federal Aviation Administration records revealed the aircraft was tied to a company named Van Wagner Aerial Media.

The Huntington Beach Fire Department, the City of Huntington Beach and Van Wagner Aerial Media company did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.