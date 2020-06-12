The brand hopes to "embrace the beauty of diverse skin" with their new product

Band-Aid Adding New Line of Bandages to Match Different Skin Tones

Band-Aid is launching a new line of bandages that is sure to stick with people of all races.

On Thursday, the adhesive bandage brand announced that in light of the current racial injustices around the world, they will be rolling out a new series of bandages that reflect all different skin tones.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We hear you. We see you. We’re listening to you," Band-Aid wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the various skin tone-colored bandages.

"We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice. We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community," the brand added.

The new line of bandages will include a range of colors, including "light, medium and deep shares of Brown and Black skin tone that embrace the beauty of diverse skin."

"We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you," the brand vowed.

In addition to their inclusive line of products, Band-Aid will be making a donation to the Black Lives Matter movement.

"We promise that this is just the first among many steps together in the fight against systemic racism," the brand assured its customers. "We can, we must and we will do better."

According to the company's website, the first line of Band-Aids hit stores in 1921 and only came in a pink "flesh" color.

As the company has been around for nearly a century, many of its customers said they were disappointed in how long it took for the brand to diversify its colors.

"This should’ve been done decades ago. This is a performative act," one user commented on the post.

"Haven’t you been around for like 100 years!!! Why now!!" a second person asked, while another added, "A few lifetimes late. As if white was the only skin tone in existence until now."

Another adhesive bandage brand, Tru-Colour, has been on the market since 2014 selling bandages in all different skin colors.

Image zoom Tru-Colour bandages Target

According to Tru-Colour’s website, its motto is “diversity in healing.”

"I'll stick with @tcbandages who have had a diverse offering for years. Shameful bandaid to try to profit off the communities they ignored for so long," one Tru-Colour user commented on Band-Aid's post.

Band-Aid's announcement comes amid a turbulent time in the nation as hundreds of protests against police brutality and racial injustice have emerged in all 50 states, following the killing of George Floyd.

Floyd was killed on May 25 after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes while other officers held his body down. Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man, was recorded saying repeatedly that he couldn't breathe, then he fell still with Chauvin still kneeling on him.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter; three other officers at the scene have also been charged with second-degree manslaughter and aiding and abetting a second-degree murder. None of the four have entered pleas.

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations: