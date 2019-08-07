Cars Submerged in Floodwaters as 'Terrifying' Thunderstorm Batters Baltimore with Strong Hail

Image zoom Severe flooding plagues Baltimore during thunderstorm SarahBalt42/ Twitter

Baltimore residents shared photos and videos on social media of severe flooding after a significant thunderstorm struck the area on Tuesday, leaving cars submerged in water.

The heavy thunderstorm struck late in the afternoon and dropped two inches of rainfall on the area in less than two hours, the Baltimore Sun reported, citing the National Weather Service. Along with rising floodwaters, lightning struck a home near the Green Mount Cemetery and started a fire, the Baltimore City Fire Department announced.

The weather service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Baltimore City and Baltimore County just before 6 p.m. but parts of the city — including Little Italy, Harbor East and Fells Point — had seen significant flooding by 6:30 p.m.

One Twitter user joked that the area, “got a little rain,” showing a completely flooded street with covered cars, roads and sidewalks. Another user tweeted out images of the flooding in Harbor East, showing water levels rising over sidewalks and store entrances.

“If you are waiting for a cab at Baltimore Penn Station it might be a few. Charles closed with flooding,” one user wrote alongside a photo, highlighting that flash flooding has severely impacted public transportation and travel plans.

One video captured the strong winds in Baltimore knocking over people’s umbrellas and slamming into trees. Cars continued to drive through the flooded streets. Another Twitter user posted a video of hail falling into floodwaters.

“Terrifying evening at Baltimore city #Flash flooding# Down pouring rain# severe storms # big sized Hails# lighting # stuck outside for two hrs at the bus stop# scared of driving and drowning,” the user wrote.

Flood warnings (green on the map) remain in effect this evening for portions of the Baltimore and Washington DC metropolitan areas. While the heavy rain has ended, runoff will continue and flooded roads remain. Remember to turn around, don't drown. pic.twitter.com/LERjqoYHIX — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) August 7, 2019

Flood warnings remained in effect for portions of the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. areas, according to the National Weather Service for Baltimore and Washington D.C. Twitter account.

“While the heavy rain has ended, runoff will continue and flooded roads remain,” the tweet read. “Remember to turn around, don’t drown.”

There is a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for several Maryland counties and Baltimore city until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Accuweather reported.