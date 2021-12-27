Backcountry Skier Dies After Being 'Fully Buried' in Christmas Eve Avalanche

"Be very careful if you are traveling in the mountains over the next few days," the Colorado Avalanche Information Center warned after the death of the skier

A backcountry skier in Colorado died Friday after he was caught and "fully buried" in an avalanche.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was located by his partner with a transceiver and probe pole before he was extricated from the snow, "but he did not survive," according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center's (CAIC) report. Search and rescue officials recovered his body after dark.

The incident occurred at about 2:00 p.m. on the South Diamond Peak near Cameron Pass in the Rocky Mountains, when "the avalanche broke on a layer of faceted snow one to three feet below the snow surface," per the CAIC. The avalanche was around 150 feet wide and it's "was on a convex roll where the slope angle steepened to about 38 degrees."

A snowstorm on Thursday, which left behind up to two feet of snow in some areas, prompted the CAIC to issue avalanche warnings throughout the holiday weekend. CAIC forecasters began investigating the cause of the avalanche on Saturday.

"Our deepest condolences go out to everyone affected by this tragic accident," they wrote on Twitter. "Be very careful if you are traveling in the mountains over the next few days."

Although this was Colorado's first avalanche death of the season, a total of 12 people died during the state's 2020-2021 avalanche season, the majority of whom were skiers, according to the CAIC.

Ethan Greene, director of the CAIC, has urged skiers to stay aware of current conditions and come prepared with an avalanche rescue transceiver, probe pole and a shovel.