Adorable Baby Yoda Keeps First Responders Company amid Calif. Wildfires

A 5-year-old from Oregon sent a Baby Yoda doll to help comfort hardworking firefighters battling a series of blazes on the West Coast

A young boy and his grandmother sent a Baby Yoda doll in a care package to firefighters taking on the blazes affecting the West Coast — and the miniature character has taken on a life of its own on social media.

According to CNN, 5-year-old Carver and his grandmother, Sasha Tinning, wanted to thank the firefighters who have been risking their lives to battle a series of wildfires throughout Oregon.

While picking up supplies for a donation drive with Tinning, Carver spotted something he knew would be perfect for the firefighters — a doll of the tiny creature aptly named Baby Yoda by fans after appearing in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, of the Star Wars franchise. (In the show, the character is known as The Child.)

″These firefighters are putting their lives on the line,″ Tinning told the outlet. ″To have a little bit of sunshine during such a dark time, I think that's really special for them. He [Baby Yoda] is also just cute as the dickens."

Tinning and Carver sent the doll in a care package for the firefighters, which included a heartwarming note.

“Thank you, firefighters. Here is a friend for you, in case you get lonely <3 Love, Carver," the letter read, according to KSAT.

″I have always wanted to help and uplift anyone that’s around me. And this really was a bright spot in a dark time I wanted to share with everyone," Carver told the news station.

Firefighters have since started their own Facebook page dedicated to the tiny character, where they post daily pictures of the toy with crew members.

″Baby Yoda has been on the news and traveling to fire camp to fire camp to bring the force and a much-needed smile to firefighters," reads a description on the page, which has nearly 25,000 followers.

While the doll has been making fire crews happy, it is also bringing smiles to those on social media.

″When I see these posts...tears come to my eyes," wrote Denise Edwards Rice on Facebook. "It seems like little Carver knew to give you all a little hope in the image of a little green bean. The child (aka baby yoda) so glad he gives you comfort. May God bless and keep you."

As of Monday, fires in the state have burned through over 500,000 acres of land since erupting earlier this month, according to KATU. With so much more work left to be done, Tinning is happy they've been able to bring a little joy to those on the front lines.