Valentina Garnetti was released from University of Michigan's CS Mott Children's Hospital after being diagnosed with a congenital heart condition

'Happiest Baby in the Whole Entire World' Goes Home After 694 Days in Hospital

A baby girl who has spent nearly the first two years of her life in a hospital has finally been cleared to go home.

On March 24, Valentina Garnetti left University of Michigan's CS Mott Children's Hospital for the first time in her young life, Good Morning America reported.

The toddler, who was born in May 2019, spent a total of 694 days at the facility following her birth, according to a GoFundMe page set up by her mother, Francesca Garnetti.

Francesca wrote that Valentina was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a rare heart condition that caused the left side of her heart to be underdeveloped, according to Mayo Clinic. Because the heart can't adequately pump blood through the body, babies born with the condition may experience a weak pulse, difficulty breathing and poor feeding, among other symptoms.

During her time at the children's hospital, Valentina underwent a total of six operations, four of which were open-heart surgeries, her mother explained on the page.

"On top of her major surgeries, she had complication after complication including strokes, seizures, anaphylactic reactions, and being transferred to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for 9 days to have a life-saving procedure done before being flown back to Michigan," Francesca recalled in the description of the donation page, which has raised nearly $2,000 as of Friday afternoon.

Credit: GoFundMe

One out of every 3,841 babies in the United State is born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

While there will still be more treatments down the road, the family is delighted Valentina is home and can spend time with her sisters, Gianna, 5 and Adriana, 1.

"She's the happiest baby in the whole entire world, despite everything's she's been through," Francesca told GMA. "She's the greatest joy. She loves everyone ... she just loves her life, genuinely."

So far, Valentina has been soaking in as much of her new surroundings as possible.

"She just looks around and you can see the awe and wonder," Francesca told WXYZ. "It's just all the new things she's never seen before."