Baby Reunited with Mom 54 Days After They Were Separated by Earthquake in Turkey: 'Truly a Miracle'

A mother has been reunited with her newborn baby girl 54 days after they were separated during the chaos of a catastrophic earthquake in Turkey.

Government authorities brought the 3-month-old child named Vetin to her mother, Yasemin Begdas, at a hospital in Adana, Reuters reported.

A DNA test confirmed that Begdas — who was previously thought to be one of the tens of thousands who died in the quake and its aftermath, according to Al Jazeera — was the girl's mother.

"Reuniting a mother and her child is one of the most precious tasks in the world," Minister of Family and Social Services Derya Yanik said, per Reuters.

The child, who was rescued uninjured from the rubble of a collapsed building in Hatay province 128 hours after the Feb. 6 quake, was reportedly called Gizem — which means "Mystery" in Turkish — by the medical staff that cared for her while she was separated from her mother.

"The baby is truly a miracle. The fact that she survived and had no health problems pulled at our heartstrings," Yanik said.

Vetin's father and two siblings died in the quake, the ministry said in a statement, according to Reuters.

After the earthquake, the child was flown to Turkey's capital Ankara on a presidential plane for care. This week, she made the trip back to Adana for the reunion with her mother.

Her recent journey was documented in a video that Yanik shared on social media Monday.

"Fifty-four days of longing is over," Yanik wrote in a tweet. "Vetin is now our baby too. As the Ministry, our support will always be with you."

More than 56,000 people were killed in the earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria, according to Reuters. About 50,000 of those deaths were in Turkey.

"We can call it the disaster of the century," Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at a press conference in the days after the disaster.

To help ongoing earthquake relief efforts in Turkey and Syria, consider donating to these organizations: The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Doctors Without Borders, GlobalGiving, Save the Children, and The Syrian American Medical Society.

