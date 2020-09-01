Doctors delivered Yesenia Lisette Aguilar's child via emergency C-section after she was struck by a car that had jumped the curve and drove along a sidewalk

Baby of Pregnant Woman Who Was Killed by Suspected DUI Driver to Leave Hospital 3 Weeks After Mom's Death

The newborn child of a 23-year-old pregnant woman who was struck by a car and killed while walking down a sidewalk in California is heading home nearly three weeks following her mother's tragic death.

The baby — named Adalyn Rose — was delivered via emergency C-section earlier this month at UCI Medical Center after her mother, Yesenia Lisette Aguilar, was hit by a car that had jumped the curve and drove along a sidewalk in Anaheim.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Aguilar's husband, James Alvarez, told KTLA that the newborn is expected to be released from the hospital on Monday after being placed in the neonatal intensive care unit.

"I have my down moments, but knowing the fact that my daughter is with me 24/7 is definitely going to be a reminder to keep going for my wife," he said. "I definitely want to make her proud and be the best father that I can possibly be."

Image zoom James Alvarez and his daughter Adalyn Rose gofundme

Aguilar was about 35 weeks pregnant when she was fatally struck by a Jeep SUV allegedly driven by Courtney Pandolfi, 40, on August 12, according to authorities.

Pandolfi was transported to the hospital minor injuries "before being placed under arrest for vehicular manslaughter, felony driving under the influence, and driving on a suspended license," Anaheim police said in a press release.

A day later, Pandolfi's charges were upgraded to murder and driving under the influence of drugs causing bodily injury, as well as the original driving on a suspended license charge.

She has two previous DUI arrests, police said.

Image zoom Courtney Pandolfi Anaheim Police Department

A GoFundMe campaign created for Aguilar's family described her as "a beloved daughter, sister, wife, aunt and friend."

"Yesenia was taken from our hands too soon," a description on the page read. "We have lost her in the most tragic way, when a driver under the influence lost control and struck Yesenia. She was expecting a beautiful baby girl who has been born prematurely and fighting for her life. We ask you keep Adalyn Rose ( Yesenia's daughter) and her family in your prayers. We also ask our friends and family to help by donating towards her funeral and medical costs to help cover the cost of the unforeseeable events."

RELATED VIDEO: Fla. Woman Accused in Fatal DUI Crash Smiles in Mugshot — and Victim's Daughter is Furious

Another fundraiser campaign in support of Aguilar's daughter was recently launched, reading, "Adalyn Rose deserves the best life because she’s a warrior. She is fighting for her life which taught me that I need to do the same and fight for her."

"She’s my miracle child," Alvarez wrote on the page. "The only part I have left of my beautiful wife."

Pandolfi is currently being held in the Orange County Jail on a $3 million bail, according to online jail records. It's unclear if Pandolfi has retained legal representation to comment on her behalf, or if she's entered a plea at this time.