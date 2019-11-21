Does This Baby Jesus Statue Look More Like Phil Collins or Nicolas Cage? A Debate Goes Viral

Image zoom Baby Jesus statue La EpifanÍa del Señor Church

Against all odds, a church in Mexico has managed to craft the world’s largest statue of baby Jesus — and it looks an awful lot like Phil Collins.

The nearly 22-foot statue has gone viral on social media thanks to its uncanny resemblance to the former Genesis frontman — though many have also argued that the baby is a Nicolas Cage doppelgänger.

“Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger, singing ‘Su-sussudio,’” one Twitter user joked, referencing Collins’ 1985 hit “Sussudio.”

The statue was created by sculptor Roman Salvador, and it has found a home at the La Epifanía del Señor church in Zacatecas, the New York Post reported.

Image zoom Phil Collins, Nicolas Cage Aaron Rapoport/Corbis via Getty; Noam Galai/WireImage

Just like 68-year-old Collins had back in the mid-‘80s, the baby has a small tuft of hair on the top of his head, and also shares the drummer’s big blue eyes.

Its hulking size wasn’t intentional, as Rev. Humberto Rodriguez reportedly said the church simply wanted a statue that would fit its specific dimensions.

When those dimensions resulted in a structure that was 21 feet tall and 2,000 lbs., Rodriguez wondered if perhaps it was the largest in the world.

RELATED: Twitter Thinks ‘Time Traveler’ Greta Thunberg Is in This 121-Year-Old Photo

Guinness World Records told the Post that should it approve the submission, the statue will officially be declared the world’s largest.

Fans of Collins were quick to point out the resemblance, and some took the joke a step further, meme-ing the image by Photoshopping it into the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“Welp goodbye sleeping ever now that I’ve seen Phil Collins baby Jesus,” one user wrote.

Others offered comparisons between the baby, Collins and Cage, pointing out that the statue’s face shape and giant blue eyes echoed those of Cage, 55.

User @miblogestublog even posed the question as a poll, with voters favoring Cage over Collins, 37 to 28 percent (35 percent answered, “Dunno, he freaks me out”).