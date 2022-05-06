"Because Mother's Day weekend is the weekend we met Evelyn, it's our family weekend –– it's not about me. It's about Evelyn, and it's about honoring her birth mom," mom Laura Cobb said

Baby Girl Born Prematurely Is Adopted in Time for Mother's Day: 'It's Our Family Weekend'

A baby girl who was placed for adoption shortly after her birth, is the Mother's Day miracle her family had long-dreamed of.

For seven years Laura and James Cobb had tried to have a baby when they received the news they would not be able to conceive a biological child, according to Atrium Health.

The couple then decided to adopt, but the process, they soon found out, was not as fast as they hoped.

But just before Mother's Day 2021, Laura received a call from her adoption agency that there was a sick baby in need of a family at a local hospital.

"My husband and I were like, 'No, we've prayed enough! This is what we've been praying for! This is our daughter!'" Laura told Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital in North Carolina.

"We are her parents, that is it," she recalled. "And so, we met her the very next day."

The baby, named Evelyn, had been born prematurely and suffered multiple health problems, including pulmonary hypertension, kidney failure, and potential brain injury.

After getting the news, Laura and James met Evelyn at the hospital just 10 days after she was born last year, which happened during Mother's Day weekend.

"At first, I didn't want to leave Evelyn because I didn't want her to feel alone, but she wasn't alone," Laura told Atrium Health.

"She was so loved by the nurses and doctors, who were amazing. They were her family before we were," she added of Evelyn's care team. "And I felt taken care of by them just as much."

Now a healthy Evelyn is celebrating Mother's Day weekend this year with her family.

"Because Mother's Day weekend is the weekend we met Evelyn, it's our family weekend," Laura told Atrium Health. "It's not about me. It's about Evelyn, and it's about honoring her birth mom. I've never met someone as strong and courageous and faith-filled as her birth mom – she's amazing."

Dr. Jessica Clarke-Pounder, who cared for Evelyn and even gifted her a pink outfit shortly after she was born, still receives updates from the family about the baby girl's progress.