What Are the Chances? Baby Girl Born at 9:19 P.M. on 9/19/19, Measuring 19 Inches Long

The stars — or, rather, numbers — aligned for one mother who gave birth to her first daughter on a unique time and date.

Kristina Brower and her husband Henry prepared to welcome their third child Katherine into the world on September 25, her initial due date. But it became quickly apparent a week before on September 19 that Katherine had other plans.

“I had a rough night the night before and I kind of knew that by that morning I was probably going to have a baby that day,” Kristina explained to Good Morning America.

In a short time, the couple had confirmation the big day had arrived.

“I had a doctor’s appointment that day, so I went in and I told my doctor what was going on, and she said, ‘You’re going to have a baby today!’” Kristina told WSAV of the hours leading up to the birth of the couple’s first daughter at Candler Hospital in Savannah, Georgia.

At exactly 9:19 p.m. on September 19, little Katherine was born. The time and date, 9:19 on 9/19, is, of course, a palindrome.

“They handed her to me, and I looked at the clock, then I looked at [my husband Henry] and I said, ‘Can you believe it’s 9:19 on 9/19?’ ” Kristina recalled to WSAV.

Not only that, the baby girl clocked in at 19-and-a-half inches in length.

“It’s just going to be a story I tell her when she gets older and if she plays the lottery or anything, her number is 19,” Kristina — who also shares sons Jackson, 4 and Tristan, 2, with Henry — told GMA.

Earlier that day, the couple toyed with the idea that Katherine could be born at 9:19, but they didn’t think it would actually happen.

“We had joked about it earlier with the nurse we’d had before, and we were like, ‘Yeah, that could never happen, that would be too crazy’, ” Kristina told WSAV. “And, lo and behold, it happened!”

A week later, dad Henry is still soaking in the special birth.

“It’s something you don’t see every day,” he told the station. “It’s something you see on the news or you read about in the paper, and [for it] to actually happen to us is pretty cool.”