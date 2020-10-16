Baby Delivered After Pregnant Woman Dies from Injuries Sustained in Car Crash

The baby girl is in "serious condition"

A pregnant Utah woman died in a car crash this week, and though her baby survived, the infant girl is in "serious" condition.

Shelby Boyce, 29, was is the passenger seat while her husband, Christopher Short, was driving on Thursday and their car was struck in an intersection, West Valley City police said.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Boyce, eight months pregnant, and Short, 28, were going through a green light when an 18-year-old driver ran a red, hitting the passenger side.

"The majority of the impact struck the side of the vehicle which she was occupying," police said in a press release.

Police said that Boyce was "trapped inside the wreckage" of the car and was taken to the hospital in "extremely critical condition."

"Despite numerous lifesaving measures, Ms. Boyce was pronounced deceased at the hospital," police said, adding that her baby was delivered via a C-section. "The baby was stabilized enough for transport by helicopter to a hospital where she could receive more specialized care."

Both Short and the other driver were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, police said.

The crash is currently under investigation, and no charges have been made, police said. Impairment is not a suspected cause in the accident at this time, though police said that "laboratory testing" will be included in the investigation.

According to a GoFundMe campaign set up for Boyce's family, the baby "has since been upgraded to serious condition."