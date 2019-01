The Absolute Cutest Photos of Baby Chanco, the 1-Year-Old with an Amazing Mane

The baby whose mane made waves at 4 months is now 1 year old — and a hair model! The Japanese baby girl, Chanco, has amassed more than 300,000 followers on Instagram since the first photo of her full, dark hair was posted by her mom, Mami Kano.

“I’m so surprised with the reaction, but also very proud of the praise from many countries,” Kano told PEOPLE.

Here, some of the cutest photos of the 1-year-old’s amazing mane.