11-Week-Old Boy Found Dead in Submerged Car After His Mother Drove into Floodwaters in West Virginia

The baby's mother called 911 after she was unable to remove her son from his car seat and abandoned the vehicle, according to Fayette County Sheriff's Department officials

By
Published on February 20, 2023 12:12 PM
https://wchstv.com/news/local/fayette-sheriffs-office-deleting-facebook-page-after-negative-comments-about-infant-death. WCHS
Photo: WCHS

An 11-week-old boy was found dead in a submerged car on Friday in West Virginia after his mother drove into deep floodwaters, authorities said.

The infant's mother managed to escape but was not able to remove the child from a car seat before the vehicle was carried away by the rising water at approximately 8:30 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff's Department told multiple news outlets, including the Associated Press and MetroNews.

Sheriff Mike Fridley said the distraught mother called 911 to report that the infant was missing in a car in the small town of Pax, located in the southern part of the state.

The vehicle was located about six hours later, under water that had depths of up to 18 feet, Fridley said. The body of the infant was found inside.

"Muddy water made visibility near zero, hindering first responders and their ability to search," the sheriff's department said, according to MetroNews, which noted that a swift water team used sonar equipment to locate the car.

Investigators determined that the woman did not realize how deep the water was when she attempted to drive through the flooded area, according to the AP.

"We cannot stress enough, the importance of not driving through flood waters," Fridley said, according to the news outlet. "Water depth is very hard to judge, as well as it is hard to judge the speed of moving water."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The flooding occurred after thunderstorms rolled through the area, dumping about 3 inches of rain in a short period of time in parts of West Virginia, the AP reported.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department Facebook page was deleted Saturday because of negative comments were added to a post about the incident, which remains under investigation, WCHS 8 reported.

"People are just rude and uncaring, and I'm sorry," Fridley said in a video posted to the page before it was taken down.

"I'm praying for the family, praying for first responders," the sheriff added. "It's just a terrible, terrible thing, but as of two o'clock, there will be no more Fayette County Facebook page."

Related Articles
Eddie Parthemer, Amber Barry
Boy, 3, Saved from Ohio Home in 'Deplorable Conditions' After Parents Are Found Dead on the Porch
Khalilah Brister and daughter Tyrielle Jefferson drowning
911 Call Came in About Woman Threatening to Drive Daughter into Lake. Hours Later, Dead Bodies Were Found
Boy Swept Away During Severe Winter Storm
Calif. Police Pause Search for 5-Year-Old Boy Who Was Swept Away in Severe Flood
Kyle Doan
Parents of 5-Year-Old Boy Swept Away in Calif. Flood Share His Final Sweet Words to His Mom
Damaged home is seen in the aftermath of severe weather, near Prattville, Ala. A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama on Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South Severe Weather Tornado, Prattville, United States - 12 Jan 2023
At Least 6 People Dead Due to Severe Storms and Tornadoes in Alabama
Lauren Elizabeth Thompson
Skeletal Remains Found in Texas Identified as Missing Mother Whose SUV Was Found in a Ditch in 2019
Kasson Thomass https://www.missingkids.org/poster/AMBER/31072/13903/screen National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
Twin Baby Found but Desperate Search Continues for His Brother After Car Stolen from Pizza Shop
Marissa Dawson
W. Va. Mom of Five Allegedly Beaten to Death by Her Newlywed Husband After Fighting on Thanksgiving
60-Year-Old Uber Driver Dies in Flash Flood While on Phone with Husband: ‘Lost Her Life for $18’
60-Year-Old Ride-Share Driver Dies in Flash Flood After Calling Husband: 'Lost Her Life for an $18' Fare
Alyssa Ros, Xylona Gama
Friends Who Went Missing After Wedding Found Dead in Submerged Car: 'Life Will Never Be the Same'
Kiely Rodni
Kiely Rodni: Body and Car Found in Reservoir Near Last Known Location of California Teen
flooding in italy
At Least 10 Dead, 4 Missing After 'Tsunami'-Like Flash Floods in Italy: 'It Was Chaos'
Tahjir Burrowes, Tahjon Burrowes
2 Boys Drowned When 17-Year-Old Tried to Save His Brother, 6, from Flooded Canal After Hurricane Ian
Volunteer Firefighter Dead
W.Va. Mom Killed Daughter, 8, by Driving into River with Her — and Firefighter Died Trying to Save Them
Indiana Woman Dies After Flood Washes Away Her Home
Indiana Woman Dies After Flash Flood Washes Away Her Home During Storm: 'It's Just Devastating'
Alexis Morales; Messiah Morales
Indiana Woman Who Went Missing Found Dead in Car Alongside Baby Son, Who Is Still Alive