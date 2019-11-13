Baby Born on Dance Floor at 5:30 a.m. After Mom Goes to French Nightclub with Friends: Report

Image zoom O'Club nightclub Google Maps

A French newborn has been granted “free admission for life” to a nightclub after his mother gave birth to him on the club’s dance floor early Monday morning, according to a report.

The new mom, 19, was enjoying a night out at O’Club in Toulouse when she went into labor around 5:30 a.m., the French newspaper La Depeche reported.

Marie-Helene, the club’s manager, told the outlet that because it was just about closing time, there weren’t many partygoers left when one of her employees approached her with an “urgent” situation.

She noticed the woman was giving birth, and though O’Club staffers called for help, they had to move fast, and were talked through the process by paramedics, according to the newspaper.

“We had to react very quickly,” Marie-Helene told the outlet. “The girl was not panicked, but worried.”

The teenager soon gave birth to a baby boy in good health, and paramedics arrived shortly after, La Depeche reported.

Marie-Helene told La Depeche that the experience brought her team closer together, and that they all shared a few tears.

“What is positive is that we did not panic, and we were not afraid,” she said.

The new mom reportedly was out that night at the suggestion of a friend, who thought it might help take her mind off of “personal problems,” Marie-Helene said, adding that she did not drink alcohol.

She was reportedly still in the bar at 5:30 a.m. because she’d suffered a stomachache, and was having difficulty walking.

“I hope with all my heart that she will give us news,” Marie-Helene said of the child, joking that the boy now has “free admission for life.”