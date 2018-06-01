Almost a year after her father was killed while serving in Afghanistan, two-month-old Christian Harris has met her extended family — her father’s fellow soldiers.

Army Spc. Christopher Harris was killed by a suicide bomber on August 2, 2017, leaving behind his wife, Brittany Harris, who was then six weeks pregnant with the Christian, the couple’s first child together.

“I was devastated, to say the least. I felt like I couldn’t breathe; my heart literally and physically hurt,” Harris, 26, told PEOPLE in April. “I didn’t want to eat, sleep or speak to anyone, but I made myself get up and keep going to make sure my pregnancy was healthy. I forced myself to be as healthy as I could no matter how bad I wanted to just lay in bed and cry.”

While enduring the pain of Christopher’s loss, Harris worked to make sure her husband would still be a part of her journey forward. In October, she had the soldiers who served alongside her husband help out in a sex reveal announcement, and five months later, little Christian — who has light blue eyes, just like her father — was born.

Christian Harris Pinehurst Photography

“The moment I saw Christian I cried and held her to my chest. I couldn’t believe she was finally in my arms,” Harris, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, recalls. “I finally had something so beautiful that brought me the most amazing feeling.”

Soon after the birth, Harris set up an emotional photo shoot with her newborn daughter that incorporated Christopher’s uniform and boots.

And now, the day when Christian met her father’s fellow soldiers for the first time has been captured in stunning images that speak to the bond soldiers share between themselves and the families of their comrades.

The photographs, taken by Pinehurst Photography on May 29, show baby Christian wearing a “My Daddy’s My Hero” onesie while being held by soldiers from the 82 Airborne Division, all dressed in their uniforms.

Brittany Harris with Christian Harris Pinehurst Photography

Christian Harris Pinehurst Photography