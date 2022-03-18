"The timing didn't give us a lot of hope, but the baby was tough," an EMS spokesman told The Advocate of the 8-month-old, who was found in a field

8-Month Old Baby Boy Found Alive in Louisiana Field a Day After Going Missing: 'Didn't Even Cry'

An 8-month-old baby has been located in a field after going missing overnight, in what officials are hailing as a "miracle" discovery.

The baby boy — whose name is Niguel Jackson, according to local station WAFB — was recovered Wednesday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the city's police department announced on social media.

"The infant was taken to a local hospital for precautionary medical treatment," the Facebook post read. "It's believed that the mother suffered apparent medical issues."

"No charges are pending at this point in time. This investigation remains ongoing," officials added.

Both the police department and Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services were involved in the hours-long search for Niguel, who was eventually located in a field from a police helicopter, The Advocate reported.

"The medics jumped on him and started treating him right away and ... I think he's gonna be fine," EMS spokesperson Mike Chuzta told WAFB. "It's still in a dangerous area but still think that it's just a miracle basically to see the condition he was in. I did not expect that at all."

Niguel went missing Tuesday after his mother went to a fire station, and was then taken to a hospital. On Wednesday morning, she led first responders to an area near a church close to their home, where she had left Niguel the previous day, according to WAFB.

Family members told those investigating that the mother had Niguel with her when she left her home on Tuesday, the station reports. When she arrived at the fire station, however, he was not with her.

Chuzta told The Advocate that Niguel "didn't even cry during the rescue," which occurred after temperatures had fallen into the 50s.

"The timing didn't give us a lot of hope, but the baby was tough," he said.

In a statement, Sharon Weston Broome, Mayor-President Sharon of the City of Baton Rouge, thanked "emergency responders and community members whose quick coordination led to the recovery of the missing infant this morning in Baton Rouge," after Niguel was found safe.

"Should anyone be experiencing a mental health crisis, organizations like Capital Area Human Services are available to the public," Broome said, sharing several resources.