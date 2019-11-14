Mini Mister Rogers! Hospital Dresses Up Newborn Babies as Beloved TV Icon for World Kindness Day

Joanne Rogers, wife of the late Fred Rogers, visited the newborns

By Jason Duaine Hahn
November 14, 2019 02:05 PM

Newborns at a Pittsburgh hospital were dressed up as the iconic nice guy Fred Rogers to celebrate World Kindness Day.

For an adorable tribute to the late Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood host, the babies at UPMC Magee-Women’s Hospital were each provided crocheted red cardigans and sneakers.

“It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood today at UPMC Magee-Women’s Hospital!” wrote the hospital on their Instagram account, marking the special occasion on Wednesday.

World Kindness Day is celebrated around the world on Nov. 13 and was first observed in 1998 thanks to the World Kindness Movement.

The UPMC babies were also visited by Rogers’ 91-year-old widow, Joanne Rogers.

“They’re so polite,” she commented after seeing the babies, according to WJET.

Nurse Caitlin Pechin crocheted the tiny outfits all in her free time, she told the news station.

“I think everyone would enjoy the red Mister Rogers sweater,” Pechin said.

UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital
Joanne Rogers (right)
UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital
UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital

Dad Michael Lewandowski said he has fond memories of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, and seeing his newborn girl dressed as the television host was a unique experience.“Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, growing up I watched with my grandmother,” Lewandowski told WJET. “Seeing Mrs. Rogers was very special.”

UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital
UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital

Joanne recently spoke to PEOPLE about her late husband, who died in 2003.

“People were important to him,” she said. “He was to me and to the family who he is to everybody else.”

Joanne Rogers (right)
UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital

“If Fred found out a friend was ill, he would make regular calls and visit,” she recalled. “When a high school friend in South Carolina had cancer, Fred went, even though he had hurt his ankle and was on crutches. It was very important to Fred to be there.”

Tom Hanks is portraying Fred Rogers in the upcoming movie, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. The film follows journalist Lloyd Vogel as he comes to know Rogers after he was assigned to write a profile about the star. It is based on an article written by journalist Tom Junod that centered on Rogers and the ensuing friendship the two formed before Rogers’ death in 2003.
