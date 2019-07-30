Infants Born During Shark Week Will Get Adorable 'Baby Shark' Onesies at a Cincinnati Hospital

Even newborns can get in on the Shark Week fun.

In celebration of Discovery Channel’s summer TV tradition, The Christ Hospital Health Network is helping any baby born between July 28 and Aug. 3 to be the most adorable (and youngest) Shark Week fan out there.

Babies born throughout the week will receive a Baby Shark onesie from the Cincinnati hospital, while the Newport Aquarium, located in Kentucky, will give two free adult tickets to the lucky parents of the shark-styled baby.

The onesie reads “Baby Shark! Do do do do do do,” which is a line from the very popular children’s song.

Image zoom Baby shark onesies The Christ Hospital

Bo McMillan, a senior marketing consultant at The Christ Hospital Health Network, told CNN that the hospital typically gives out onesies during a holiday, and Shark Week was no exception.

“We typically pick a holiday in a specific month and give out onesies on that day or the weekend of the holiday,” McMillan explained. “This is the first time we’ve done it for a full week.”

According to the outlet, the hospital has already given out 75 onesies since Sunday, and they expect 150-175 more babies to be born by Aug. 3.

The hospital is also showing a minute-long video of the differences between a human baby and a shark baby, and for those that don’t know, there are plenty.

Discovery Channel’s Shark Week kicked off its 31st year on Sunday and features 20 hours of original programming all week-long, including its first scripted feature-length film: Capsized: Blood in the Water. The movie stars Josh Duhamel and Tyler Blackburn in a dramatic story based on a real-life 1982 shark encounter.