Blind 6-Year-Old Teaches Himself to Play Piano and Performs for Hundreds: 'Music Is in His Body'

Avett Ray Maness

Avett Maness, a 6-year-old musical prodigy, loves to play hits from artists like Queen, Adele, The Beatles and more

By
Char Adams
March 26, 2019 02:35 PM
A 6-year-old Ohio boy who is blind taught himself to play the piano, quickly becoming a musical prodigy — and an Internet sensation.

Avett Ray Maness, of Dayton, Ohio, was born blind in one eye and visually impaired in another, according to CBS News. Still, from the moment he was able to reach the piano, Maness would play anything he could — teaching himself to play by ear.

“He was playing the melody to ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,’ ” Maness’ mom, Sara Moore, told CBS. “Music is in his body. He’s really practicing on performing now. Since his talent is so amazing, people are asking him to perform.”

Over the years, Maness has graduated from nursery rhymes to hits from artists like Queen, Adele, The Beatles and more. In 2017, a video of Maness playing and begging to meet his idol Adele went viral, viewed more than five million times.

Now, he performs for crowds in-person. He recently played piano in front of 900, including faculty and staff of Centerville, Ohio, schools, CBS reported. Soon, he’ll be performing at a Ronald McDonald House fundraiser.

“There’s really nothing he can’t play,” Moore told Good Morning America. “He has touched so many people’s lives.”

Maness’ YouTube videos have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, and the little musician is even the subject of his mother’s children’s book, Cotton Candy Clouds, which Moore said teaches people to engage with those who are blind and visually impaired, according to GMA.

Maness’ most recent YouTube videos includes covers of Meghan Trainor’s “All About That Bass,” “Happy Together” by The Turtles, Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and more.

“When I see Avett singing and playing the piano and performing in front of these large crowds, I really forget that I’m his mom,” Moore told Inside Edition. “I turn into a total fan girl. And I kind of have to pinch myself and remind myself like, ‘Yeah, that’s mine.’ “

He also plays the ukulele, guitar and drums.

“I like to sing and play the piano because it makes everybody happy,” Maness told Inside Edition.

