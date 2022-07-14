44 People Found Following Flash Flooding in Southwest Virginia

"Please join me in prayer as we lift up our fellow Virginians impacted by this tragedy," Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a statement

More than 40 missing residents have been found after severe storms damaged or destroyed over 100 homes in southwest Virginia.

From Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, heavy rain fell across Buchanan County in the southwestern part of the state, the Virginia Office of Emergency Management said in a statement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The rainfall caused flash flooding, landslides and power outages, damaging or destroying over 100 homes, per CBS News. Roads and bridges were also washed out in the extreme weather event, after an estimated six inches of rain fell within a few hours, according to CNN.

As of Wednesday night, the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office said that 44 people were "unaccounted for."

Severe flash floods in Buchanan County, Virginia Credit: WKYC Channel 3/YouTube

"This number reflects the number of people that has been reported to law enforcement by loved ones and family members as being unable to make contact with them," authorities said in a Facebook statement. "This does not mean the person is missing, it means we are attempting to reach and locate the person and check on their wellbeing. At this time we have no confirmed fatalities."

On Thursday morning, officials announced that all 44 of the missing residents have been found, according to CBS affiliate WDBJ.

Severe flash floods in Buchanan County, Virginia Credit: WKYC Channel 3/YouTube

On Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office told PEOPLE that first responders are on the ground now, "providing relief for people and providing water and going door to door."

"This was completely unexpected," a spokesperson said, adding that more information will be released later today.

Severe flash floods in Buchanan County, Virginia Credit: WKYC Channel 3/YouTube

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Before the announcement, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin shared a statement on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, writing, "I am deeply saddened at the devastating news of flooding in Buchanan County. We are making every resource available to help those impacted. While rescue and recovery operations continue, please join me in prayer as we lift up our fellow Virginians impacted by this tragedy."

Youngkin later declared a state of emergency to assist with response and recovery, the Virginia Office of Emergency Management said.

In the wake of the devastation, local resident Deana Kimbrough told WCYB that community members will carry each other through.