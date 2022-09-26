Colo. Authorities Release Video of the Moment a Train Hits Patrol Car with Handcuffed Woman Inside

A new clip shows the moment a freight train slammed into a Colorado patrol car with a detained and handcuffed woman sitting inside.

The video, shared by Colorado authorities, shows the events surrounding 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez being detained in the backseat of the Platteville Police Department patrol car. Fort Lupton Police were also involved in Rios-Gonzalez's arrest, the New York Times reports.

Following the train crash on the night of Sept. 17, Rios-Gonzalez needed surgery for a broken arm, had nine broken ribs, a fractured sternum and back and head injuries, her lawyer Paul Wilkinson told The Denver Post. Wilkinson did not immediately responded to PEOPLE's request for an update on her condition.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation shared in a news release that she is expected to survive her injuries. The Platteville Police Department confirmed after the crash that the town would no longer be "commenting further on this unfortunate incident."

"The Town is fully cooperating with all relevant investigations and will await findings on the specific involvement of its employee in this matter," a Facebook statement read.

The victim had reportedly been detained at a traffic stop after a Platteville officer received a report of an alleged road rage incident involving a gun in Ft. Lupton leading up to the crash. While Rios-Gonzalez parked away from the tracks, an officer parked on on the tracks. The CBI then shared that she was detained for "suspicion of felony menacing," as PEOPLE previously reported. Two Ft. Lupton officers later arrived, and she was put in the back of the patrol car that was still sitting on the train tracks.

During an investigation when the officers "cleared the suspect vehicle," the patrol car was smashed by an oncoming train with Rios-Gonzalez still inside. This prompted an investigation from the Ft. Lupton Police Department, the Colorado State Patrol and the CBI.

"She saw it coming and could hear the horn," Wilkinson told The Post. "She was trying to get the police officers' attention, screaming at them. She tried unlocking the door. She had her hands behind her back and was frantically trying to unlock the door."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the clip, officers can be seen searching through Rios-Gonzalez's vehicle, as blaring horns from the train become increasingly more apparent. Officers can be heard screaming "oh my God" and alerting others to "stay back," as one camera view shows an officer walk away from the vehicle with the victim still inside. After some sparks and a loud crashing noise, the car then appears to be carried for a second or two as officers call for help.

"The suspect was in the vehicle that was hit by the train," one officer says as she calls for backup.

Other portions of the clip show Rios-Gonzalez being detained and placed inside the back seat of the vehicle. In it, she asks, "What's going on?" and to get her cell phone out of her vehicle.

As previously reported by Colorado Public Radio, Platteville police chief Carl Dwyer confirmed that a Platteville police officer is on administrative leave as the incident is investigated. Officers allegedly found a gun in the center console of Rios-Gonzalez's car, according to the video, and the incident leading up to the crash is being investigated.

"While specific details cannot be provided, C.B.I. agents are actively investigating its portion of the case through interviews and a comprehensive review of evidentiary material from the scene," the agency later shared.