Authorities Pull Over 5-Year-Old Boy Driving Car to Go Buy a Lamborghini

The 5-year-old told a trooper he'd gotten into an argument with his mother after she refused to buy him a sports car

One Utah Highway Patrol trooper was in for quite the surprise when the “impaired driver” he thought he was pulling over turned out to be a 5-year-old boy with his heart set on buying himself a Lamborghini.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop Monday in Weber County just before noon on an apparently impaired driver who was swerving through lanes on I-15, the UHP said on Twitter.

When he approached the car, however, he found a 5-year-old boy behind the wheel who had “somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents’ car.”

The boy told the trooper he’d left his home after getting into an argument with his mother “in which she told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini.”

At that point, the boy took matters into his own hands, and decided to drive to California to buy one himself, authorities said.

“He might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 in his wallet,” the tweet said.

Trooper Rick Morgan told NBC affiliate KSL that when he initially approached the vehicle, he found the child sitting on the front edge of the seat so that he could reach the brake pedal to keep the car stopped.

Morgan told ABC News he helped him put the car in park, and that the boy seemed “a little emotional” as he explained that he was headed for his sister’s house in California so that he could buy a Lamborghini.

The boy was reportedly driving for about five minutes, and was traveling around 32 miles per hour before he was pulled over.

Authorities said they were able to contact his parents, who came and picked him up. His parents said the boy was supposed to be in the care of his sibling while they were at work, and that he’d never done anything like this before, according to ABC News.

No one was hurt, and no property is thought to have been damaged, though there is still a chance charges could be filed, KSL reported.

“We’re counting our blessings [nobody was hurt] but that doesn’t mean a high-risk situation that put a lot of people’s lives in jeopardy [didn’t occur],” UHP Lt. Nick Street told KSL. “Based on that, we’ll talk with the county attorney and see what charges they would like filed or screened with them and we’ll do that.”