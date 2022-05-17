Authorities Continue Search for 12-Year-Old Boy Who Disappeared Nearly a Week Ago

"Any mother who deals with this knows exactly what's going through my head," Monique Triplett DuBose said after her son, Mathew, went missing

Arizona authorities have been searching for a seventh-grade boy missing since last week.

According to Tolleson police, 12-year-old Mathew DuBose went missing May 11 after leaving Arizona Desert Elementary School.

Authorities spotted Mathew in surveillance footage that showed him at an apartment building the following day. It is the last time they have been able to pinpoint his location.

"Last known sighting of Mathew Dubose was on a surveillance video on May 12, 2022, at approximately 5:40 am at an apartment complex in the area of 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road, Phoenix, AZ," Tolleson police said in a flyer reposted to the city's Facebook page Monday afternoon.

"This is the last confirmed sighting of Mathew," they added.

At the time of his disappearance, Mathew was wearing a blue shirt, tan shorts, black Nike shoes, and a black backpack, police said.

"We've got our superintendents out there, firefighters, every facet of our community you can think of, we've got it," Sgt. Obed Gaytan of the Tolleson Police Department told KSAZ.

Mathew's mother, Monique Triplett DuBose, said her son has ADHD and has a history of acting impulsively.

"Any mother who deals with this knows exactly what's going through my head," she told the outlet. "There aren't even words to describe it, they feel the heartbreak."

Monique also said Mathew has run away from home once before.

"It's not easy," she said, adding that he was gone less than a day. "At night, it's worse."

Monique said told the news station that the community's efforts to locate Mathew have inspired her.