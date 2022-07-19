There is “no evidence of foul play” associated with the disappearance of the 69-year-old woman, according to officials

Authorities Call off Search for Woman Whose Grandchild, 2, Was Found Alone Inside Locked Car in Alaska

Authorities have called off the search for a 69-year-old woman whose 2-year-old grandchild was found inside her locked abandoned vehicle in Alaska last week.

On Saturday, the Alaska Department of Public Safety announced that "after multiple days of searching," no further evidence has been found since Mary Dawn Wilson car and personal belongings were located on Thursday.

"Due to the lack of new search areas and no new discoveries of clues or information, beginning today, Troopers will change from an active search strategy to a reactive search strategy," they said in a statement. "If new clues, information, or evidence are reported to law enforcement, search efforts will be reevaluated at that time."

There is "no evidence of foul play" associated with Wilson's disappearance, according to authorities.

Over the course of the multi-day search, the department utilized law enforcement personnel, park rangers, helicopters, rescue dogs and drones in their efforts to locate Wilson, according to the release.

According to an earlier statement, state troopers found the child, "who Mary had agreed to watch for several days," locked inside Wilson's abandoned car, which was stuck on the Stampede Trail near Healy, on Thursday.

Authorities believe the car and child were abandoned on July 12, two days before they were found.

"It is believed that on Tuesday July 12 when Mary's vehicle became stuck, she began walking in a direction heading further away from the Parks Highway," police wrote, noting that her personal items were located along the Stampede Trail.

The child appeared to be in "good health" and was later reunited with their mother, according to the Anchorage Daily News.

