Austrian Mountain Climber Found Dead After Going Missing in Alaska's Denali National Park

Matthias Rimml, a 35-year-old solo climber, was reported missing on May 3 after a friend repeatedly attempted to contact him, according to the National Parks Service

Sunset on Mount Denali previously known as Mount McKinley, the highest mountain peak in North America, at 20, 310 feet above sea level. Alaska Mountain Range, Denali National Park and Preserve.. (Photo by: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Sunset on Mount Denali previously known as Mount McKinley, the highest mountain peak in North America, at 20, 310 feet above sea level. Alaska Mountain Range, Denali National Park and Preserve.. (Photo by: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Authorities say an Austrian mountain climber has died after going missing while attempting to summit Denali in Alaska.

The National Parks Service confirmed the death of 35-year-old professional mountain guide Matthias Rimml on Friday following an aerial search for the solo climber.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Rimml likely fell on the steep traverse between Denali Pass at 18,200 feet and the 17,200-foot plateau, a notoriously treacherous stretch of the West Buttress route," the agency said in a news release.

"Thirteen climbers, including Rimml, have died in falls along this traverse, the majority occurring on the descent," the release noted.

Rimml was reported missing on May 3 after a friend repeatedly attempted to contact him during his climb to the tallest peak in North America, the NPS said in a Thursday news release.

DENALI NATIONAL PARK, ALASKA - UNDATED: General view of the West face of Mt. McKinley in Denali National Park in Alaska. (Photo by: Mike Powell/Getty Images) Credit: Mike Powell/Getty

An aerial search for the climber began on Wednesday, four days after he made his last known satellite phone call to a friend on April 30, at around 2:00 p.m. local time.

During the call, Rimml reportedly said he was "tired" but "not in distress" while located just below Denali Pass, according to the agency.

Rimml is believed to have been alone during his alpine-style climb, in which climbers "travel fast with relatively light gear," per Thursday's release. The Austrian "began his ascent from the 7,200-foot Kahiltna Basecamp" on April 27 and was aiming to finish the climb in five days.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to the NPS, Rimml "was carrying 10 days of food and fuel" for his journey.

On Thursday, an NPS helicopter team determined "Rimml had not returned to his camp" after landing at his campsite at 14,000 feet, though cloud cover prevented them "from flying above 17,200 feet" to continue the search.

DENALI NATIONAL PARK, AK - SEPTEMBER 1: A view of Denali, formerly known as Mt. McKinley, on September 1, 2015 in Denali National Park, Alaska. According to the National Park Service, the summit elevation of Denali is 20,320 feet and is the highest mountain peak in North America. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images) Credit: Lance King/Getty

Rimml was the first registered climber to attempt to summit Denali — formerly known as Mount McKinley — this season, the NPS said.

Daytime temperatures on Denali have only reached highs between -25 F and -30 F this past week, with wind speeds of over 30 mph at 7,200 and 14,200, per Thursday's release.

Additionally, around five inches of snow "has fallen on the upper mountain since Saturday," according to the agency.