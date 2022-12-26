10 Skiers Found Alive After Feared Missing in Austria Avalanche; One Seriously Injured

After a Christmas Day avalanche in Austria, some skiers were able to escape the falling snow — but did not immediately report their safety

By
Published on December 26, 2022 03:20 PM
Photo made available by Lech Zuers Tourismus shows members of the emergency services working near the scene of an avalanche at Bregenz, Austria on December 25, 2022
Photo: APA/AFP via Getty

Ten people have been found alive in Austria after a terrifying avalanche.

On Monday, the Austrian Press Agency (APA) reported that the group of skiers who were feared missing after a Lech Zürs am Arlberg avalanche had been found. One person was seriously injured, according to the report.

The avalanche impacted an Austrian ski slope on Christmas Day. The 10 people — who were from Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Bosnia, Croatia and the USA — were seen toppled by the disaster in a video captured on a cell phone by a bystander.

Rescuers works at the ski resort of Lech Zurs after an avalanche allegedly caused an accident with skiers in Zurs, eastern Austria, on December 25, 2022.
PETER RINDERER/EXPA/AFP via Getty

However, some of the 10 were able to ski to safety and did not immediately report their well-being after they were presumed missing, according to APA. In a conversation, translated to English, Hermann Fercher, the head of tourism in Lech/Zürs, called the failure to report a "mixture of shock and negligence."

PEOPLE reached out to Fercher for further comment on the incident.

Rescuers gather at the ski resort of Lech Zurs after an avalanche allegedly caused the death of at least ten skiers in Zurs, eastern Austria, on December 25, 2022.
PETER RINDERER/EXPA/AFP via Getty

As of noon on Monday, the search had concluded with confidence that no other skiers were trapped on the slope, the APA reported. An investigation into the cause of the avalanche is expected in the following week.

