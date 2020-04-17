Australian Mayor Fined for Violating Stay-at-Home Orders by Drinking Beer on the Street

Image zoom Getty

The mayor of an Australian city was fined after he was photographed drinking a beer on the street with three others amid the state’s stay-at-home order.

Warrnambool Mayor Tony Herbert apologized for his “mistakes” in a statement on Thursday, writing that he didn’t think he was doing anything wrong when he stopped to chat with a group of local business owners on April 7.

“I had believed my actions to engage with business owners as part of my mayoral role, was within the bounds of the law,” he wrote. “However, I realize that I had inadvertently breached the new laws to keep the community safe.”

“I am genuinely sorry for my actions,” he added.

Herbert was photographed sipping a beer alongside three others on Warrnambool’s main street in a picture that soon made the rounds on social media, according to Australia’s ABC News.

The photo reportedly led to a police investigation, and Herbert was eventually fined the equivalent of about $1,050 for breaching health officials’ stay-at-home order.

Herbert issued a statement defending his actions shortly after the photo surfaced, explaining that he was on his way to buy groceries when he stopped to check in on a local business owner.

He called it a “chance, unplanned and emotional encounter” in a statement to The Age, and said that the group stood far apart, save for when one of the business owners handed him a beer.

Still, the photo rubbed some the wrong way, especially considering it began circulating just hours after Herbert issued a plea on social media asking residents to stay home to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“Let’s keep doing the things we have been asked to do by the government,” he said in the video, which was shared to Facebook.

Meanwhile, the photo of Herbert also indicated that his car was parked the wrong way on the street, and that he was in an area where alcohol is not allowed, according to ABC News. He was reportedly given warnings for those alleged wrongdoings.

Warrnambool is a city on the southwest coast of Victoria, Australia.

Victoria has at least 1,302 confirmed cases and 14 deaths attributed to coronavirus as of Friday, according to its Chief Health Office. Australia, meanwhile, has 6,497 confirmed cases and 63 deaths attributed to coronavirus, according to The New York Times.

