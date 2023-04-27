Cruise Passenger Missing After Falling Overboard During Trip from Australia to Hawaii

The U.S. Coast Guard is conducting a search 500 miles off the coast of Hawaii for an Australian man who fell overboard on a cruise this week

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 27, 2023 11:06 AM
The Quantum of the Seas cruise ship, operated by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., docked at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. The ship is back in Singapore and those on board are confined to their cabins after a positive Covid-19 case was identified, cutting short what was meant to be a four-day cruise to nowhere.
Photo: Ore Huiying/Bloomberg via Getty

A search is underway for a passenger who fell overboard from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship this week.

The U.S. Coast Guard in Honolulu, Hawaii, was alerted by a Quantum of the Seas vessel that an Australian man had fallen off the ship around 11 p.m. local time on Tuesday, according to a news release. The ship departed from Australia over two weeks ago, and is expected to reach its destination, Honolulu, on Friday.

The ship's crew searched for approximately two hours on Tuesday night and deployed six life rings, but the passenger was not located, per the release.

A day later, Coast Guard crews began their search, with an aircrew searching the area — which is roughly 500 miles south of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii — for six hours, to no avail.

According to the release, the crew resumed their search at "first light" on Thursday morning.

A passenger on board the docked Quantum of the Seas cruise ship, operated by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., on a room balcony at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. The ship is back in Singapore and those on board are confined to their cabins after a positive Covid-19 case was identified, cutting short what was meant to be a four-day cruise to nowhere.
Ore Huiying/Bloomberg via Getty

Australian news outlet Nine News reported that an announcement was made on the ship requesting that all passengers return to their rooms and account for all members of their party.

Witnesses reportedly saw the Australian man fall from the top deck, 15 floors up.

Georgina Thompson, a passenger on the cruise, told the outlet that there is a "somber" mood on board the ship as it continues on its way to Honolulu, while fellow passenger Susan Whittington added, "It's a shocking situation to be in."

She also said that there was "quite a large swell" over the course of the night following the Australian man's fall, which she said made it "almost impossible" to search the water.

A spokesperson for the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs told Nine News it's ready to assist the man's family as needed. "The Australian Consulate-General in Honolulu is working closely with local authorities," the spokesperson said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a statement shared with the outlet, Royal Caribbean confirmed the reports. "While on its trans-pacific sailing, a guest onboard Quantum of the Seas went overboard," the statement said. "The ship's crew immediately launched a search and rescue operation and is working closely with local authorities.

Royal Caribbean did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Related Articles
MoneySign Suede Instagram
Rapper MoneySign Suede Dead at 22 After Being Stabbed in Calif. Prison Shower, Lawyer Says
Girl Meets 11-Month-Old Identical Twin Sister for First Time
Girl Meets 11-Month-Old Identical Twin Sister Born with Rare Condition for First Time: 'So Emotional'
Captain Roy Sewell Jr., Tenn. Volunteer Firefighter, 27, Expecting Second Child Dies in Rollover Crash
Tenn. Firefighter Expecting Baby with Wife Dies Responding to Crash, Last Words Were 'Where Do You Need Me?'
Rod Githens, Ph.D.
College Professor Wanted to Rape 7-Year-Old Girl, Promised Chocolate Bar and Ariel Doll: Police
Aerial view of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on January 6, 2020.
3 TSA Officers Injured During 'Unprovoked and Brazen' Attack by Woman Traveler at Phoenix Airport
Wallace Fauquet's
'Doting' Dad of 4 Dies After Truck Crashes, Bursts into Flames on Conn. Bridge: 'His Kids Were Everything'
Dad and 10-Year-Old Daughter Drown After Being Swept Offshore in Florida
Dad and 10-Year-Old Daughter Die After Getting Swept Away by Rip Current on Family Beach Outing
one of the last Pearl Harbor U.S.S. Arizona survivors, Ken Potts, dying at the age of 102
Ken Potts, One of the Last Pearl Harbor Survivors, Dies at Age 102: 'Keep Their Memories Alive'
Man Who Fled Taliban to Live in L.A. Gets Violin After Being Forced to Leave His Behind in Afghanistan
Man Who Fled the Taliban Gets Violin from Stranger After Being Forced to Leave His Behind in Afghanistan
Parents Hold Special Baby Shower For Their Recently-Separated Conjoined Twins
Formerly Conjoined Twins, 6 Months, Get Their Own Baby Shower at Home: 'Everything's Good,' Says Mom
Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California
Powerball Ticket Worth $1.5 Million Claimed Hours Before Expiration
joanna speaks
Missing Ore. Mom of 3 Found Dead Outside of an Abandoned Barn: 'It Just Doesn't Make Sense'
Woman, 87, Dies in House Fire After Caretaker Leaves to Run an Errand
Illinois Woman, 78, Dies in House Fire After Caretaker Leaves to Run an Errand
Frondeur (NZ) ridden by Dean Holland returns after winning the Jockey Celebration Day 3YO Fillies Maiden Plate at Moe Racecourse on August 03, 2019 in Moe, Australia.
Australian Jockey Dead at 34 After Getting Thrown From Horse During Race: 'Heartbreaking'
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10218043982089377&set=pb.1781300770.-2207520000.&type=3. Tiera Strand/Facebook
Woman Allegedly Seen on Footage Being Attacked Outside Austin Bar Is Found Dead in Ditch
The cruise ship 'Celebrity Equinox' in the port of Toulon. The ship is part of the shipping company 'Celebrity Cruises' and has a length of 317 meters with a capacity of 2,850 passengers (Photo by JOKER / Helmut Metzmacher/ullstein bild via Getty Images)
Celebrity Cruises Accused in Lawsuit of Improperly Storing Body in Ship's Cooler, Not Morgue